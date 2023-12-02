Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) Exceeds Ethereum L2s by Trading Volume, Data Says

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Solana (SOL), high-performance blockchain network, finally surpassed Polygon and Optimism by transactional volume
Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:31
Solana (SOL) Exceeds Ethereum L2s by Trading Volume, Data Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Traders and analysts are discussing the roots of the "New Solana Summer" as all core metrics of on-chain activity are rocketing. Some of them have already reached pre-FTX collapse levels. NFTs and meme coin segments might be contributing to this upsurge, data says.

Advertisement

Solana (SOL) exceeds Polygon (MATIC), Optimism (OP) by transactional volume

In early December 2023, the aggregated on-chain trading volume on the Solana (SOL) blockchain surged above $240 million per day in equivalent. As such, the blockchain managed to surpass both Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP), two mainstream Ethereum-based L2s by this indicator.

Solana (SOL) trading volume surges in December
Image by DefiLlama

In the first days of December, Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) demonstrate trading volumes of $137 million and $40 million per day, respectively. As such, Solana (SOL) processes more money on-chain than they do combined.

Also, in the last 24 hours, Solana (SOL) exceeded its another rival Avalanche (AVAX) by net value locked in dApps. Solana's dApp ecosystem is responsible for $688 million in TVL, Avalanche (AVAX) dApps logged $660 million. At that pace, Solana (SOL) might surpass the TVLs of Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) in the coming days.

Related
Legendary Trader Raoul Pal Makes Rare Ethereum vs. Solana Comparison

In the last month, Solana's (SOL) TVL added over 60%, while the SOL price soared by 45%.

However, it is still lagging behind Arbitrum (ARB), a dominant Ethereum (ETH) L2. Arbitrum (ARB) amassed almost $2.2 billion in TVL, while its daily trading volume exceeds $363 million in equivalent.

SolScriptions and meme coins triggered Solana (SOL) comeback

The rally of Solana (SOL) and its network indicators can be attributed to a combination of powerful catalysts. For instance, the interest in Solana-based Ordinals "SolScriptions" and meme coins triggered the growth of SPL tokens minted on-chain.

Then, Solana-based liquid staking protocols like Jito and Marinade Finance are actively attracting new customers and liquidity. Decentralized exchanges like Raydium and Orca are also gaining traction.

Related
Solana (SOL) Ecosystem Major Catalysts and Trends Unveiled by CoinEx Research

As covered by U.Today previously, CoinEx Research indicated the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) sector as yet another powerful catalyst for Solana (SOL) ecosystem's rebound.

#Solana #Polygon #Optimism
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Path to $40,000 Cleared, Here's What Might Further Aid It
2023/12/02 17:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Path to $40,000 Cleared, Here's What Might Further Aid It
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 2
2023/12/02 17:30
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 2
2023/12/02 17:30
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Solana (SOL) Exceeds Ethereum L2s by Trading Volume, Data Says
Solana (SOL) Exceeds Ethereum L2s by Trading Volume, Data Says
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Path to $40,000 Cleared, Here's What Might Further Aid It
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Path to $40,000 Cleared, Here's What Might Further Aid It
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 2
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 2
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 2
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 2
Terra Classic (LUNC) Up 22% as Binance Burns 3.9 Billion Tokens
Terra Classic (LUNC) Up 22% as Binance Burns 3.9 Billion Tokens
Here's Dogecoin Founder's Take on Shocking FTX IRS Showdown
Here's Dogecoin Founder's Take on Shocking FTX IRS Showdown
Shiba Inu: Shibarium 5 Million Daily Transactions Generate Enthusiasm
Shiba Inu: Shibarium 5 Million Daily Transactions Generate Enthusiasm
Key Reason This AI Crypto Price Soared by 700%
Key Reason This AI Crypto Price Soared by 700%
Coinbase Adds DOGE, ADA, XLM Perpetual Futures Contracts, About to List MATIC, BCH Ones
Coinbase Adds DOGE, ADA, XLM Perpetual Futures Contracts, About to List MATIC, BCH Ones
Ripple Returns 800 Million XRP to Escrow, Whale Buys Millions More
Ripple Returns 800 Million XRP to Escrow, Whale Buys Millions More
Show all
Advertisement
AD