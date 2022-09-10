Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 10

Sat, 09/10/2022 - 14:46
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Ethereum (ETH) found local resistance level yet?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 10
Even though bulls are still controlling the situation, some cryptocurrencies have returned to the red area.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gone down by 0.05% over the past 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) is returning to the recently formed support level at $1,707. If buyers cannot stop bears' pressure, one can expect to see a drop to the $1,690-$1,700 zone.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $1,745. However, the leading altcoin remains bullish while the price is above the $1,687 mark. Respectively, the more likely scenario is sideways trading between the aforementioned levels.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the level of $1,721. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the situation does not change by the end of the week, the growth may continue to the $1,900-$2,000 area shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,716.90 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

