Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 10

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Even though bulls are still controlling the situation, some cryptocurrencies have returned to the red area.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gone down by 0.05% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) is returning to the recently formed support level at $1,707. If buyers cannot stop bears' pressure, one can expect to see a drop to the $1,690-$1,700 zone.

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $1,745. However, the leading altcoin remains bullish while the price is above the $1,687 mark. Respectively, the more likely scenario is sideways trading between the aforementioned levels.

On the weekly time frame, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the level of $1,721. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the situation does not change by the end of the week, the growth may continue to the $1,900-$2,000 area shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,716.90 at press time.