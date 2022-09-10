BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 10

After a few days of growing rates, traders might have started fixing their positions as some coins are in the red zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay in the green zone, going up by 1% since yesterday.
On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has slightly gone down as bulls might need more time to accumulate power for a further rise.
If they can return the price to the $20,600 mark, the chances for a test of the mirror level at $22,400 would increase.
Bitcoin is trading at $21,316 at press time.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is almost unchanged since yesterday. It has only risen by 0.12%.
Despite the slight rise, Binance Coin (BNB) remains in the bullish zone as the price is above the $292 mark. At the moment, the native exchange coin might need more time to get power for a continued rise. If the candle can close near $300, the upward move could lead to a test of the $310-$320 zone soon.
BNB is trading at $293.2 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has gained the most value today, rocketing by 4% over the last 24 hours.
Cardano (ADA) has broken the $0.51 level, which served as resistance for a long time. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the volume remains high, one can expect an ongoing rise of the altcoin.
ADA is trading at $0.5160 at press time.