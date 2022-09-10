BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 10

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a few days of growing rates, traders might have started fixing their positions as some coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay in the green zone, going up by 1% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has slightly gone down as bulls might need more time to accumulate power for a further rise.

If they can return the price to the $20,600 mark, the chances for a test of the mirror level at $22,400 would increase.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,316 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is almost unchanged since yesterday. It has only risen by 0.12%.

Despite the slight rise, Binance Coin (BNB) remains in the bullish zone as the price is above the $292 mark. At the moment, the native exchange coin might need more time to get power for a continued rise. If the candle can close near $300, the upward move could lead to a test of the $310-$320 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $293.2 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained the most value today, rocketing by 4% over the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) has broken the $0.51 level, which served as resistance for a long time. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the volume remains high, one can expect an ongoing rise of the altcoin.

ADA is trading at $0.5160 at press time.