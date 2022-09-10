Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 10

Sat, 09/10/2022 - 13:44
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can market finally return to midterm bullish trend?
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 10
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After a few days of growing rates, traders might have started fixing their positions as some coins are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay in the green zone, going up by 1% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has slightly gone down as bulls might need more time to accumulate power for a further rise.

Related
BTC, XRP and SOL Price Analysis for September 9

If they can return the price to the $20,600 mark, the chances for a test of the mirror level at $22,400 would increase.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,316 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is almost unchanged since yesterday. It has only risen by 0.12%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Despite the slight rise, Binance Coin (BNB) remains in the bullish zone as the price is above the $292 mark. At the moment, the native exchange coin might need more time to get power for a continued rise. If the candle can close near $300, the upward move could lead to a test of the $310-$320 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $293.2 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained the most value today, rocketing by 4% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) has broken the $0.51 level, which served as resistance for a long time. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the volume remains high, one can expect an ongoing rise of the altcoin.

ADA is trading at $0.5160 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano's First NFT Lending Platform Announces $25,000 in Bounty Ahead of Mainnet Launch
09/10/2022 - 15:57
Cardano's First NFT Lending Platform Announces $25,000 in Bounty Ahead of Mainnet Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRPL Could Become Go-to Platform for CBDCs, Here's How
09/10/2022 - 15:39
XRPL Could Become Go-to Platform for CBDCs, Here's How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's How Much Ethereum Validators Will Earn Post-Merge
09/10/2022 - 15:22
Here's How Much Ethereum Validators Will Earn Post-Merge
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov