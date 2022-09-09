Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 9

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last working day of the week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins remain trading in the green zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 5%.

On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the local peak at $1,745 against increased volume. If the price can hold above the vital $1,700 mark until the end of the day, there are chances to see growth to the $1,800 zone soon.

On the daily time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has broken the level at $1,647. Currenly, one needs to pay close attention to the resistance at $1,721. If the candle closes above it, the rise may continue to the closest zone of $1,840 by mid-September.

On the bigger chart, Ethereum (ETH) is trading in the middle of a wide range against the rising volume. If the weekly candle can close near the $1,700 mark, one can expect a further upward move to important $2,000 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $1,720 at press time.