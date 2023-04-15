Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 15

Sat, 04/15/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How big are chances to see continued rise of Ethereum (ETH)?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 15
The market is mainly trading sideways at the beginning of the weekend.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has almost not changed since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, Ethereum (ETH) is trading closer to the resistance than to the support, which means that bulls are more powerful than bears at the moment.

Currently, the daily closure plays an important role. It the bar closes above the $2,100 mark, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a blast to $2,130.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, Ethereum (ETH) is trading between the recently formed levels. In this case, consolidation in the narrow range of $2,075-$2,130 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is about to fix above the level at $2,015. If it happens and the bar closes with no long wicks, there is a high chance to see a further rise to the $2,200-$2,300 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,099 at press time.

