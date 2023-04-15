Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 15

Original U.Today article

How big are chances to see continued rise of Ethereum (ETH)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is mainly trading sideways at the beginning of the weekend.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has almost not changed since yesterday.

On the local chart, Ethereum (ETH) is trading closer to the resistance than to the support, which means that bulls are more powerful than bears at the moment.

Currently, the daily closure plays an important role. It the bar closes above the $2,100 mark, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a blast to $2,130.

On the bigger time frame, Ethereum (ETH) is trading between the recently formed levels. In this case, consolidation in the narrow range of $2,075-$2,130 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

On the weekly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is about to fix above the level at $2,015. If it happens and the bar closes with no long wicks, there is a high chance to see a further rise to the $2,200-$2,300 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,099 at press time.