DOGE Price Analysis for April 14

Fri, 04/14/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does DOGE have energy to continue rise?
The market remains green on the last working day of the week.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.55% since yesterday.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE is on its way to the local support level at $0.08812. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the channel breakout might be a prerequisite for an ongoing decline to the $0.087 zone.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE has bounced off the mirror level that serves the resistance at $0.09093. If the candle closure happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see sideways trading in the range of $0.086-$0.088 so the meme coin can gain more strenght for a further upward move.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of DOGE is not falling after a false breakout of the resistance at $0.09980. It means that bears have not seized the initiative yet. However, it is too early to think about further growth.

All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.085-$0.095 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks. Thus, the low volume confirms the absence of strong buyers or sellers on the market.

DOGE is trading at $0.08891 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

