DOGE Price Analysis for April 14

The market remains green on the last working day of the week.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 2.55% since yesterday.
Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE is on its way to the local support level at $0.08812. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the channel breakout might be a prerequisite for an ongoing decline to the $0.087 zone.
On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE has bounced off the mirror level that serves the resistance at $0.09093. If the candle closure happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see sideways trading in the range of $0.086-$0.088 so the meme coin can gain more strenght for a further upward move.
On the weekly chart, the rate of DOGE is not falling after a false breakout of the resistance at $0.09980. It means that bears have not seized the initiative yet. However, it is too early to think about further growth.
All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.085-$0.095 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks. Thus, the low volume confirms the absence of strong buyers or sellers on the market.
DOGE is trading at $0.08891 at press time.