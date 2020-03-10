Back
Ethereum (ETH) Developer Suggests Two Ways of Solving Antminer E3 Issues

Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:01
  • Vladislav Sopov

    While average crypto holders look nervously at red candles, Ethereum (ETH) miners and developers are bracing for a real ‘iceberg’ in April. Will this ship sink?

The problems with Ethereum Classic (ETC) mining on the very popular mining rigs, Antminer E3, were revealed by the 2Miners Pool on the 21st of February, 2020. Since their first report, it was obvious that Ethereum (ETH) would suffer the same fate.

We have a month left before the first bump

James Hancock, a top-level developer and hardfork coordinator of the Ethereum (ETH) network, has warned of an impending ‘iceberg’ approaching the Ethereum (ETH) network. The second blockchain may hit it in April.

There is an iceberg out there, and while we squabble about if we should go left or right, we head straight for it. The first bump will be when the E3s brick for Ethereum in April.

 Mr. Hancock is talking about the unresolved problems with Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) mining on Antminer E3 devices. These ASICs can’t process the increased DAG file and therefore will be out of the game. The Ethereum Classic (ETC) hashrate declined by a factor of 6-7 (from 180-200 MH/s to 30 MH/s) two weeks ago while a similar limitation will challenge Ethereum (ETH) mining in April.

Unconfirmed: Antminer E3 Allegedly Stops Ethereum Classic (ETC) Mining, Ethereum (ETH) Mining Has Only One Month Left

By the way, according to Mr. Hancock, the Ethereum (ETH) community is not ready to change anything or even discuss possible solutions. He compared some of its members mired by the ProgPoW drama to carefree passengers of RMS Titanic.

Ethereum may hit an iceberg this April
Lifeboats for Ethereum (ETH) mining

Asked about his own ways to solve the problems, Mr. Hancock proposed two possible solutions. Firstly, he suggested patching the vulnerability in Ethash, the Ethereum (ETH) mining algorithm. Also, the size of the DAG file could also be fixed by developers.

In any case, James Hancock is sure that ‘doing nothing’ is the worst possible option as the drop in the Ethereum (ETH) hashrate will weaken the security of the network.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining May Be Profitable 'Above $4000': Top Analyst Jacob Canfield

Tue, 03/10/2020 - 13:00
  • Vladislav Sopov

    After bloody Monday, the overall CT narrative has turned optimistic once again. Top-ranked analyst Jacob Canfield is sure we shouldn’t worry about mining profitability

Jacob Canfield, trading analyst and founder of SignalProfits analytical service, allayed fears about the unprofitability of Bitcoin (BTC) mining below $8,000. According to him, the crypto king has other shoes to fall.

Miners, you are welcome in Venezuela, Kuwait, and Uzbekistan

Yesterday, analysts from the well-known Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool, F2Pool, published their calculations of the break-even price for Bitcoin (BTC) mining with different ASICs. According to them, with the popular Antminer S9, mining is profitable when the orange coin trades above $7,518 while consuming electricity at $0.05/kWh.

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why

Jacob Canfield highlighted the last words of this prediction. He listed five countries with very cheap electricity and called them the ‘top 5 places to mine Bitcoin’:

As for the less exotic options, Mr. Canfield is sure that the critical level is $4,000 for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). If it trades above that, mining operations are profitable for ‘many’ entrepreneurs.

Difficulty rises, break-even price follows

By the way, with the last mining difficulty adjustment, this indicator surged almost 7% yesterday. With this new input, the owners of Antminer S9 can make profits off their occupation only when the Bitcoin (BTC) price is above $8,037. Also, this adjustment didn’t go unnoticed for the operators of Canaan AvalonMiner 821 as they began bearing losses.

Bitcoin (BTC) mining profitability after March 9, 2020 adjustment
This adjustment led to a new all-time high of this indicator. It increased by roughly 7%, from 15.48 TH to 16.55 TH while the previous peak was 1 TH lower.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

