    Ethereum (ETH) Burn Rate Spikes 168%, What's Happening?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    The Ethereum burn rate has seen a dramatic increase
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 17:01
    A notable 168% increase in Ethereum's burn rate in the last week indicates increased on-chain activity and possible price implications for the asset. 

    One of the main factors impacting price performance is the deflationary pressure that Ethereum creates due to its daily burning of a sizable amount of ETH

    The supply and demand of Ethereum have changed significantly over the last seven days with 6,098 ETH being added to the system and 12,250 ETH being burned. The increasing network usage of Ethereum is one of the main causes of the burn rate spike. Due to gas fees associated with each transaction, which add to the ETH burning process, decentralized finance, NFTs, and other applications are flourishing on the Ethereum network. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Reduced total supply of the asset in circulation results from increased network activity which also increases the amount of ETH burned. This mechanism is essential to regulating Ethereum's inflation.

    Significant price rallies have historically been preceded by increases in Ethereum's burn rate. After examining past similar spikes in January and October 2023, we can see that the price of ETH increased favorably following significant rises in the daily burn rate. In general, the growing price momentum has been sparked by a decrease in supply combined with stable or increasing demand. Ethereum's price is currently trading at $2,617 showing signs of recovery and significant resistance levels are getting closer. 

    It looks like this pattern is repeating itself. Keeping an eye on the burn rate in addition to other variables like network activity and general market sentiment is vital even with this bullish outlook. Although it does not by itself ensure long-term price increases, a high burn rate is a reliable gauge of Ethereum's present usefulness and network demand.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

