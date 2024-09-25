    Ethereum ICO Participant Wakes Up After 9 Years of Dormancy

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    An Ethereum address that dates back to the ICO era has sprung back to life
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 8:34
    Ethereum ICO Participant Wakes Up After 9 Years of Dormancy
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, an Ethereum (ETH) address recently emerged from more than nine years of dormancy to deposit 5 ETH (roughly $13,000 at current prices) to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange. 

    This specific participant in the initial coin offering (ICO) received a total of 2,000 ETH for $620. 

    The Ethereum ICO, which took place between late July and early September 2014, secured a total of $18 million worth of funding. The Ethereum blockchain ended up going live in July 2015. 

    Earlier this year, another ICO participant deposited more than $9 million worth of ETH into Kraken after several years of dormancy.  

    Ether is currently trading at $2,625, according to data provided by CoinGecko. The price of the second-largest cryptocurrency has slipped by 1%. 

    #Ethereum News
