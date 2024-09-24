    Vitalik Buterin Warns of Hidden Ethereum Attack Risks

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Vitalik Buterin warns that Ethereum's staking system has hidden risks that could lead to serious attacks
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 9:55
    Vitalik Buterin Warns of Hidden Ethereum Attack Risks
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    At a recent event in Singapore, Vitalik Buterin talked about growing concerns over Ethereum's network security. Specifically, the creator of the blockchain highlighted some overlooked vulnerabilities that could pose a big threat, even though the current staking mechanisms can be called robust. 

    Advertisement

    It all centers on solo stakers, which Buterin called the first and last line of defense, which play a big role in keeping the network secure. They make sure that censorship is blocked and that the blockchain is not corrupted by hackers. By resisting regulatory control, they protect the network from outright censorship.

    Related
    Ethereum Bulls, Buckle Up: VanEck Expert Reveals Crucial Market Update
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 17:18
    Ethereum Bulls, Buckle Up: VanEck Expert Reveals Crucial Market Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Biggest XRP Bullish Signal Turns Out False: Details
    "Something Big Is Coming" for Shibizens, SHIB Team Says, Sharing Mysterious Message
    Ripple’s Chris Larsen Unnerves XRP Community with Latest Transfers
    Solana (SOL) Crashes, But Not as You Think, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Comeback Potential, Don't Miss This Toncoin (TON) Volatility Pattern

    However, Buterin's talk made it clear that even this vital layer of security can be undermined by subtle, indirect attacks that are more cost-effective for potential adversaries.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum's weakest link

    The blockchain visionary declared that the Ethereum network is still vulnerable to a 67% capture attack. This is where attackers could get control of more than two-thirds of staked ETH, allowing them to rewrite both the blockchain's past and future without facing direct slashing penalties. If this happens, it would be a huge blow to Ethereum's integrity.

    One option might be to increase the quorum threshold, for example, from 67% to 75% or higher. Vitalik Buterin warned, though, that this could reduce the cost of attacks, making the network vulnerable in new ways.

    Related
    Ethereum Bulls, Buckle Up: VanEck Expert Reveals Crucial Market Update
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 17:18
    Ethereum Bulls, Buckle Up: VanEck Expert Reveals Crucial Market Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Right now, the cost of holding the Ethereum network hostage is 33% of staked ETH. Buterin mentioned that there are cheaper options for malicious actors. 

    Article image
    Source: Dune

    If you can bribe some of the core developers or get your hands on a few of the big node operators, you can get around the high upfront cost of a direct attack. This suggests that Ethereum might be spending too much to prevent the wrong type of attack.

    Related
    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 09:08
    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    To make things more secure, Buterin said, Ethereum needs more solo stakers. They can act as the critical quorum-blocking set needed to defend Ethereum at its current finalization threshold.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Interviews
    Sep 24, 2024 - 8:57
    Darkex Crypto Exchange Launch, CEXes' Limitations, Crypto ETF Promises: Interview With Darkex COO Samet Eray Gündoğan
    Interviews
    U.Today Editorial TeamU.Today Editorial Team
    Title news
    News
    Sep 24, 2024 - 8:21
    Biggest XRP Bullish Signal Turns Out False: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Truegems: A Newly Launched NFT Platform on Flare Network
    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Warns of Hidden Ethereum Attack Risks
    Darkex Crypto Exchange Launch, CEXes' Limitations, Crypto ETF Promises: Interview With Darkex COO Samet Eray Gündoğan
    Biggest XRP Bullish Signal Turns Out False: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD