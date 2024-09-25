Mt. Gox Likely to Move More BTC Soon: Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Arkham Intelligence on-chain data aggregator spreads the word about the recent Bitcoin transfers with the participation of former cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox.

Recent Mt. Gox development

The tweet unveils that last night the platform received $370,000 worth of Bitcoin from U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. Arkham says that “Mt. Gox emptied 4 of their wallets last night.”

The data agency assumes that more Bitcoin repayments from the dysfunctional crypto platform might be coming soon to its creditors.

This year, Mt. Gox planned to finally begin compensation repayments to its customers. In total, 142,000 Bitcoin and 143,000 Bitcoin Cash were expected to be paid out in addition to $69 billion yen in fiat.

In July, the platform transferred 140,000 Bitcoin valued at roughly $9 billion at the time to various centralized exchanges – Bitstamp, Kraken, BitGo – as it began to prepare for the aforementioned payouts.

As reported by U.Today earlier, on Aug. 21, Mt. Gox transferred $709 million worth of Bitcoin to the Bitstamp exchange. On Aug. 14, the platform shoveled 33,141 Bitcoin (valued at approximately $2 billion) to a new blockchain address in preparation for the payouts. A total of 117 BTC was sent to the OKX exchange (the equivalent of roughly $7 million).

Bitcoiner Anthony Pompliano sells ETH for SOL

Financial entrepreneur, Bitcoin supporter and founder of Pomp Investments fund Anthony Pompliano paid a visit to the CNBC Squawk Box show today. He discussed what has been happening to Bitcoin in light of the recent Fed Reserve rate cut and a recently announced similar move in China.

Pompliano (known to the global cryptocurrency community as Pomp) told CNBC host Andrew Sorkin that he believes Bitcoin to be the best performing asset this year, while gold and oil futures come right after it in terms of gains.

After the Fed cut, @APompliano says bitcoin is the best performing asset, with gold and oil futures being secondary. "Bitcoin ends up being a big winner whenever we get cheap money flooding into the system," he says. pic.twitter.com/drcyW1WJAp — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 25, 2024

He stated that last year he sold all of his Ethereum and acquired Solana instead, trusting that the Solana chain offers a better technology than the second largest crypto platform.

As for Bitcoin's price, Pompliano reckons that due to the recent Fed rate cut and a similar measure announced by the Central Bank of China (PBOC), they are going to attract a lot of cheap capital to the market, and this is where Bitcoin “ends up being a big winner,” Pompliano said.