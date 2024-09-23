    Ethereum Bulls, Buckle Up: VanEck Expert Reveals Crucial Market Update

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum bouncing back, reclaiming 40% of blockchain fees - Could now be perfect time to buy ETH?
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 17:18
    Ethereum Bulls, Buckle Up: VanEck Expert Reveals Crucial Market Update
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The head of digital asset research at $101.9 billion U.S. hedge fund VanEck, Matthew Siegel, has discovered and revealed what could be key information for those bullish on Ethereum (ETH)

    According to Siegel, Ethereum has regained a significant market share of fees among the fee-based layer-1 blockchains, rebounding from a low 9% share in late August to the current 40%. 

    For context, the expert continues, the 20% of layer-1 fees that Ethereum generated in August was the lowest since late 2019. The latter was a "pretty good" time to buy ETH, according to Siegel. Interestingly, the analyst presented his micro-research as a departure from the general sentiment toward the major altcoin at the moment. 

    Is "blood in the streets" mode on for Ethereum?

    Indeed, when exhausted by Ethereum's never-ending decline against not only Bitcoin, but also its main competitor right now, enthusiasts of the largest cryptocurrency have already gotten Vitalik Buterin to start making bullish posts. It is not just about the price of ETH but also about the market share among blockchains that the same Solana managed to take for itself this year. 

    Currently, even individual applications like pump.fun on Solana earn more in a week than the entire Ethereum network.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Importantly, Siegel also noted how similar conditions in 2019 marked the bottom of the ETH price. Since the beginning of 2024, unlike Bitcoin and Solana, which have grown their native token prices by more than 50% and 40%, respectively, the main altcoin has only grown by 16.86%, and that was earned in the first three months of the year.

    Who knows, maybe this time history will repeat itself and Ethereum will finally see its renaissance?

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

