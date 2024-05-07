Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Breaks 7-Week Spell With $30 Million Inflows

    Mushumir Butt
    Ethereum (ETH) breaks its seven-week streak of outflows amid broader trend of digital asset outflows
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 14:48
    In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency investment, Ethereum (ETH) has recently made headlines by breaking its seven-week streak of outflows, welcoming a substantial influx of $30 million. This significant shift in investor sentiment marks a potential turning point for the popular digital asset.

    According to a recent report by CoinShares, a leading digital asset investment firm, the overall landscape of digital asset investment products witnessed outflows for the fourth consecutive week, amounting to a total of $251 million. Notably, this week's outflows included Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States, which saw $156 million flowing out.

    Analysts speculate that the recent price decline of Bitcoin, dipping 10% below the average purchase price of these ETFs, might have triggered automatic sell orders, contributing to the outflow trend. While the bulk of outflows originated from the United States, amounting to $504 million, other regions such as Canada, Switzerland and Germany, also experienced outflows, totaling $9.6 million, $9.8 million and $7.3 million, respectively.

    Ethereum ETFs show dominance

    Amid this outflow trend on the market, a notable exception emerged in the form of Hong Kong's successful launch of spot-based Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. The debut of these ETFs saw an impressive $307 million in inflows during their first week of trading, indicating robust demand from investors in the region.

    Bitcoin remained a focal point for investors, witnessing outflows amounting to $284 million. Interestingly, Ethereum stood out by attracting $30 million in inflows, breaking its prolonged streak of outflows. Moreover, several alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, also experienced inflows during the same period. Among them, Avalanche, Cardano and Polkadot emerged as the most significant beneficiaries, attracting $0.5 million, $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively.

    This shift in investment patterns suggests a nuanced evolution within the market. While Bitcoin continues to dominate investor attention, Ethereum's resurgence and the growing interest in altcoins indicate a diversification trend among traders. Moreover, the successful introduction of ETFs in new markets like Hong Kong underscores the global expansion and maturation of investment avenues.

    #Ethereum ETF #Ethereum News
