Advertisement
AD

    Cardano About to Get Fresh Innovation Boost, Here's How

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano's liquidity is about to be bolstered with GSR partnership
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 10:15
    Cardano About to Get Fresh Innovation Boost, Here's How
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) is pushing for new advances as its commercial partner, EMURGO, has inked a partnership with Singapore’s GSR.

    Advertisement

    More innovations for Cardano

    Cardano is always building, a trend that is visible in its consistent GitHub Commits. With the EMURGO and GSR partnership, such developer innovation can further be bolstered.

    Related
    Cardano Creator Puts End to Ripple and XRP Question

    As unveiled, EMURGO will seek to leverage the deep liquidity base of GSR to support many Cardano initiatives. Besides this, the platform will identify investment ventures in Cardano that GSR and its partners could back.

    Cardano supports its developer ecosystem through the Project Catalyst campaign. The recently concluded Fund 10 backed about 192 projects from a total of around 400,000 votes tendered by the community. GSR onboarding might boost this initiative across the board.

    Besides funding, support will also extend to developers to boost the interoperability of Cardano’s projects. At the moment, there is a subtle fight for dominance in the developer ecosystem, and Cardano is vying to displace Ethereum.

    There is more than one way that the GSR onboarding is ideal for Cardano. Despite its advanced developer push, Cardano’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem still boasts a significantly lower Total Value Locked (TVL). Compared to Ethereum’s $55 billion TVL, Cardano boasts of only $277.82 million, a gap that GSR might help in bridging.

    Related
    Cardano Hits 90 Million Transactions in Major Milestone as Network Upgrades Loom

    Do VCs hate Cardano?

    One polarizing conversation in the Cardano ecosystem hinges on the perception of Venture Capital firms to the blockchain. There are claims that Cardano is unloved by these big money spenders as they generally new sideline projects from the blockchain's funding.

    While this GSR partnership somewhat negates that notion, misinformation about the quality of projects on the blockchain has been cited as a reason behind the FUD. Cardano is advancing despite its low TVL, and the GSR partnership is set to further expand this.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares Epic Mysterious Teaser
    2024/05/07 10:10
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares Epic Mysterious Teaser
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Shows Massive Network Growth as It Rebounds Above $3,200
    2024/05/07 10:10
    Ethereum (ETH) Shows Massive Network Growth as It Rebounds Above $3,200
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 1,733% in Key On-Chain Metric
    2024/05/07 10:10
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 1,733% in Key On-Chain Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SuperAI Set To Be Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Attracts Global AI Industry Leaders To Drive Singapore’s Status As Leading AI Hub
    SuperAI, Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Debuts in Singapore
    SenseChain: Sense Contracts, Sense Currency
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano About to Get Fresh Innovation Boost, Here's How
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares Epic Mysterious Teaser
    Ethereum (ETH) Shows Massive Network Growth as It Rebounds Above $3,200
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD