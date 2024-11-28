Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Cofounder Sends 20,000 ETH to Kraken, Chart Suggests Price Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ethereum cofounder, not Vitalik Buterin, makes largest ETH sale this year, here's how price reacts
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 14:14
    Ethereum Cofounder Sends 20,000 ETH to Kraken, Chart Suggests Price Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Analytics account @spotonchain has noticed a mammoth ETH transaction made by one of the Ethereum cofounders. However, data suggests that the Ethereum price may go upward.

    In the meantime, the majority of ETH holders’ profitability has reached a new half-year high — 90.8% of holders have reached the highest profitability since June, according to a report by IntoTheBlock.

    Ethereum cofounder dumps $72.5 million in ETH

    The aforementioned tweet by Spot On Chain revealed that the programmer Jeffrey Wilcke, one of the original Ethereum cofounders, has transferred a massive chunk of 20,000 ETH to the U.S.-based Kraken exchange less than an hour ago. That was the equivalent of $72.5 million.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Cofounder Sends 20,000 ETH to Kraken, Chart Suggests Price Surge
    Will Bitcoin Reach $100,000? Dogecoin Founder Shares Take
    $3 Billion Crypto Exchange XT Allegedly Hacked, According to PeckShield
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,154%, Here's What's Happening

    This happened as the ETH price made a strong comeback, surging by roughly 8% in the last 24 hours. After hitting $3,688, the second biggest cryptocurrency has pulled back a little, shedding 2.07%, and is currently changing hands at $3,615.

    Advertisement

    According to the tweet, this is the fourth time that Wilcke has sold Ethereum this year. By now, he has unloaded 44,300 ETH worth $148 million for $3,342 per coin on average.

    The chart shared by Spot On Chain shows that every time the Ethereum cofounder sold ETH this year, including this time, the Ethereum price went up on a large scale.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Plans to Take SHIB to Top 5: Details
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 12:11
    Shytoshi Kusama Plans to Take SHIB to Top 5: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Vitalik Buterin cashes out big ETH chunk

    As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, another Ethereum cofounder — this time it was the platform’s frontman, Vitalik Buterin — transferred roughly 340 ETH worth $1,094,088. The destination was a nonprofit organization called Coin Center. It focuses on affairs related to cryptocurrency policy.

    Buterin converts each meme coin donation he gets from new coins' founders as donations or as part of promotional campaigns into ETH, and then he uses those coins to make substantial contributions to support other cryptocurrency projects, which he believes to be promising.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 28, 2024 - 13:33
    Ethereum (ETH) Holders Have Rarely Been This Profitable: All-Time High Next?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 28, 2024 - 13:26
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 28
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Pool Profits: Join EMCD x Bitcoin Mining World for Insights on Maximizing Mining Earnings
    Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory for Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
    Lightchain Protocol AI Positioned to Lead the Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Blockchain Sector as LCAI Token Presale Goes Live
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Cofounder Sends 20,000 ETH to Kraken, Chart Suggests Price Surge
    Ethereum (ETH) Holders Have Rarely Been This Profitable: All-Time High Next?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 28
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD