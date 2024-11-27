    Vitalik Buterin Makes Million Dollar ETH Move

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin cashes out serious sum, as Ethereum stays at top of market
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 11:58
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Million Dollar ETH Move
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recently Vitalik Buterin, a cofounder of Ethereum, sent 320 ETH or roughly $1,094,088 to Coin Center, a nonprofit that focuses on cryptocurrency policy affairs. Hours ago, Buterin made the transfer from the address vitalik.eth, as an active philanthropist in the industry. 

    The source of this transfer — profits from meme coin sales — is what sets it apart. Buterin usually liquidates meme coins in bulk, which he frequently receives as donations or as part of promotional campaigns. With this strategy, he is able to extract value from these speculative assets and use the money to make significant contributions. He seems completely at ease with the practice, which strikes a balance between philanthropic impact and financial gain. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Ethereum has been trading steadily, circling $3,400, according to its price chart. The recent price movement points to a consolidation phase after this month's powerful rally. Important support is located close to $3,100 and is supported by the upward-trending 50-day moving average.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Weighs In On Tornado Cash Beating US Treasury In Court
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    'Intensely Private': Ripple CTO Sheds Lights on Mysterious XRP Co-Creator
    Crypto Privacy Scores Big Legal Win

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE): Dreams of $1 Over? Sharp XRP Skyrocketing Still Possible, Cardano (ADA) Stronger Than Everyone Else
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 00:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE): Dreams of $1 Over? Sharp XRP Skyrocketing Still Possible, Cardano (ADA) Stronger Than Everyone Else
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    The $3,500 mark is a technical and psychological barrier that Ethereum must overcome in order to resume its upward trajectory. At about 64, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has somewhat cooled from overbought levels, suggesting that the asset is not overextended and may still have room to rise. The rally's peak volume levels have been falling, which can indicate that momentum is waning. But this is not always a bad thing; it could also mean that traders are holding off until the next big move, either up or down, occurs.

    Although Buterin's well-publicized ETH transfer has no direct effect on the market, it does highlight Ethereum's continued usefulness and liquidity. Technically speaking, Ethereum looks to be consolidating, which is encouraging given its recent gains. The level of $3,800 might be the next goal if buyers intervene and raise the price above $3,500. On the other hand, if $3,100 is not held, Ethereum may retrace to $2,900. Ultimately, despite wider market swings, Buterin's actions and Ethereum's chart convey confidence in the network's tenacity and future possibilities.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 27, 2024 - 11:43
    Ripple CTO Weighs In On Tornado Cash Beating US Treasury In Court
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 27, 2024 - 11:39
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory for Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
    Lightchain Protocol AI Positioned to Lead the Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Blockchain Sector as LCAI Token Presale Goes Live
    Gate.io Precisely Identifies Quality Projects and Officially Launches Lamina1 (L1)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Makes Million Dollar ETH Move
    Ripple CTO Weighs In On Tornado Cash Beating US Treasury In Court
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD