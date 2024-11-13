    Ex-Binance CZ and Vitalik Buterin’s Unscheduled Meeting Excites Crypto Community

    Yuri Molchan
    Former Binance CEO and Ethereum cofounder have been spotted together at DeSci event in Thailand
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 12:05
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 12:05
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Changpeng Zhao (widely known to the cryptocurrency community as CZ), cofounder and former chief executive at the Binance exchange, has published a photo, on which commentators spotted the Ethereum frontman Vitalik Buterin.

    CZ tweeted that he is currently “at a small gathering of DeSci entrepreneurs organized by Labs.” Vitalik Buterin is standing in the photo with his back to the camera, and it looks like he is lost in thought.

    When a commentator asked about the “dude” who is not paying attention to CZ’s selfie, Zhao confirmed that it was Buterin: “Vitalik. Haha. Didn’t take long to recognize him.”

    The crypto community looked very excited in the comments about seeing the two mammoths of the crypto space together in the same room. Many began joking in the comments about Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum, hinting at the project turning weak recently, in their view.

    DeSci stands for “decentralized science” (following the current trend where the prefix “de,” meaning “decentralized,” seems to be being added to so many large spheres of life). However, CZ did not share any details as to what this event is about and what he and Vitalik are “learning” there. This event seems to be taking place in Thailand now.

    This seems to be what CZ has gotten into recently after he was ejected forever from Binance and, most recently, from prison, where he served a four-month sentence on charges of violating U.S. security and anti-money-laundering laws. These charges made Binance pay a hefty fine of several billion dollars in fines to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and CZ was forced to step down from his position as CEO of the company.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

