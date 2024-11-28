Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Plans to Take SHIB to Top 5: Details

    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB lead Kusama has published tweet about meme coin, setting community abuzz
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 12:11
    Shytoshi Kusama Plans to Take SHIB to Top 5: Details
    In a recent tweet, the enigmatic Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama addressed issues of working with a meme coin to give it utility and then take it to the top five list of cryptocurrencies. He then specified that he was talking about SHIB.

    Shytoshi Kusama's intriguing meme coin tweet

    The mysterious SHIB lead reposted a tweet that contains an AI-generated image. The image shows a painting on an office wall that shows a dramatic scene reminiscent of something religious and/or apocalyptic, full of chaos, with a guy sitting at his desk with similar chaos surrounding him.

    Shytoshi Kusama used this image to illustrate his own message. He tweeted about “trying to give utility to a meme coin,” with other goals being to “take it from top 15 to top 5 in less than 5 years” and all that is being done “without a huge budget.”

    In a separate tweet, Shytoshi said he was talking about SHIB. Shiba Inu was launched in August 2025 by mysterious developer Ryoshi, who left the public space in May 2022, with Shytoshi Kusama taking over as the lead of the project. If he indeed meant Shiba Inu in his tweet, then the post turns into a hint that by 2025, SHIB may take a place among the top five cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization size.

    In another tweet published recently, Shytoshi Kusama revealed some details about his personal work schedule, saying: “I work 20-hour days for weeks.” He added that his job includes posting on social media and responding to comments that come from SHIB community members.

    SHIB burns spike 5,545%

    Earlier today, Shibburn revealed that over the past day, the Shiba Inu community managed to transfer an impressive amount of SHIB meme coins out of the circulating supply.

    Per data shared by Shibburn, within the last 24 hours, a total of 61,468,595 SHIB has been sent to unspendable blockchain addresses. Thus, the burn rate has increased by a massive 5,545.73%. The largest burn transaction carried 48,266,929 SHIB to a dead-end wallet, while among the others were burned 6,008,171; 3,938,558 and 1,839,740 SHIB meme coins.

