ETH Insider Breaks Down Buterin's Alleged Interest in Ripple and XRP, Quarter Billion SHIB Destroyed, Henrik Zeberg Shares New Target Price for BTC Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Mon, 09/25/2023 - 15:43
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a look at what news the weekend brought with U.Today's latest news digest
ETH Insider Breaks Down Buterin's Alleged Interest in Ripple and XRP, Quarter Billion SHIB Destroyed, Henrik Zeberg Shares New Target Price for BTC Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Check out the top three news stories from the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

Was Vitalik Buterin really obsessed with XRP and Ripple? Ethereum insider ends speculation

In a recent post, X user with 346 thousand followers @digitalassetbuy asked former Ethereum advisor Steven Nerayoff whether Vitalik Buterin really wanted to work for Ripple. Previously, Ripple's former director of developer relations Matt Hamilton mentioned that Buterin had sought an internship opportunity at Ripple and had even slept on the couch of the company's CTO, David Schwartz. Nerayoff replied that the Ethereum cofounder once expressed a desire to implement smart contracts on Bitcoin, but the developers did not want them. As for Ripple, Nerayoff wrote that his discussions with Buterin about the company were based on his encounters with Ripple representatives, and he used them as an example of "how a company should be operated in this space."

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Fees Hit Yearly Lows, Here's Where This Might Lead

Quarter billion SHIB destroyed, 191 million SHIB burned in one go

As reported by Shibburn website, on Saturday, Sept. 23, the Shiba Inu community managed to take a substantial amount of SHIB tokens out of circulation. Per the website's data, the amount incinerated by them equals 244,753,783 SHIB. More than half of these meme coins, 191,531,588, were sent to dead-end wallets in a single transfer. These significant burns resulted in the SHIB burn rate increasing by 35.88%. Meanwhile, Whale Alert reported that on Friday, Sept. 22, 4,595,530,677,374 SHIB worth $33,377,339 were withdrawn from Bitvavo crypto exchange. This was an internal transfer between Bitvavo's wallets as it was reshuffling its SHIB supply.

Related
XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead in 24-Hour Liquidations: Here's Who Got Punished Most

Trader Henrik Zeberg shares new target price for Bitcoin (BTC) rally

According to a recent prediction by veteran trading expert Henrik Zeberg, Bitcoin may experience a 550% rally in the near future. As Zeberg wrote in his X post, both Bitcoin and U.S.-traded stocks are currently in a "buy-the-dip opportunity" phase, and when it is over, their indicators will surge to new highs. Then, the expert opines, BTC might jump to the $175,000 level; the S&P 500 index might spike to 6,100 and the Nasdaq index might reach a high at 27,100. Earlier, Zeberg predicted the end of the market recession in the U.S. in late Q4, 2023.

#Ethereum News #Ripple News #XRP News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image XRP Eyes First 2023 Death Cross: Details
09/25/2023 - 15:30
XRP Eyes First 2023 Death Cross: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Turns 10, Announces Rebranding
09/25/2023 - 14:54
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Turns 10, Announces Rebranding
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 8% as Market Falls, Here's Why
09/25/2023 - 14:39
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 8% as Market Falls, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide