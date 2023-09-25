ETH Insider Breaks Down Buterin's Alleged Interest in Ripple and XRP, Quarter Billion SHIB Destroyed, Henrik Zeberg Shares New Target Price for BTC Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top three news stories from the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

Was Vitalik Buterin really obsessed with XRP and Ripple? Ethereum insider ends speculation

In a recent post, X user with 346 thousand followers @digitalassetbuy asked former Ethereum advisor Steven Nerayoff whether Vitalik Buterin really wanted to work for Ripple. Previously, Ripple's former director of developer relations Matt Hamilton mentioned that Buterin had sought an internship opportunity at Ripple and had even slept on the couch of the company's CTO, David Schwartz. Nerayoff replied that the Ethereum cofounder once expressed a desire to implement smart contracts on Bitcoin, but the developers did not want them. As for Ripple, Nerayoff wrote that his discussions with Buterin about the company were based on his encounters with Ripple representatives, and he used them as an example of "how a company should be operated in this space."

Quarter billion SHIB destroyed, 191 million SHIB burned in one go

As reported by Shibburn website, on Saturday, Sept. 23, the Shiba Inu community managed to take a substantial amount of SHIB tokens out of circulation. Per the website's data, the amount incinerated by them equals 244,753,783 SHIB. More than half of these meme coins, 191,531,588, were sent to dead-end wallets in a single transfer. These significant burns resulted in the SHIB burn rate increasing by 35.88%. Meanwhile, Whale Alert reported that on Friday, Sept. 22, 4,595,530,677,374 SHIB worth $33,377,339 were withdrawn from Bitvavo crypto exchange. This was an internal transfer between Bitvavo's wallets as it was reshuffling its SHIB supply.

Trader Henrik Zeberg shares new target price for Bitcoin (BTC) rally