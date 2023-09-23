Quarter Billion SHIB Destroyed, 191 Million SHIB Burned in One Go

Sat, 09/23/2023 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Staggering amount of Shiba Inu coins removed from circulation since last morning
Quarter Billion SHIB Destroyed, 191 Million SHIB Burned in One Go
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shibburn platform has reported that over the past 24 hours, the SHIB army has managed to achieve substantial progress in diminishing the circulating supply of Shiba Inu meme coins.

According to recent data from the burn tracker's website, the SHIB army has disposed of 244,753,783 SHIB meme coins. The largest part of all these SHIB — 191,531,588 meme coins — were sent to dead-end wallets in a single transfer, according to the transaction list published by Shibburn.

Shiba Inu burns
Source: Shibburn

Thanks to these significant burns, the SHIB burn rate has demonstrated an increase by 35.88%.

Related
Ripple Wires Millions of XRP as Price Shows Weekly Surge

Mind-blowing SHIB stash moved from Bitvavo

According to an earlier X post published by the Whale Alert crypto tracker, on Friday, an enormous SHIB lump was withdrawn from crypto exchange Bitvavo based in Amsterdam.

This chunk equated to 4,595,530,677,374 SHIB worth $33,377,339. However, this mind-blowing transfer turned out to be an internal one made between the wallets of this exchange as it was reshuffling its SHIB supply.

Earlier this year, however, Whale Alert spotted several similar transactions made from Bitvavo when these trillions of SHIB were bought by completely empty wallets. This turned them into brand new Shiba Inu whales.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Cryptocurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Base L2 Breaks Above $500 Million TVL 6 Weeks After Mainnet Launch
09/23/2023 - 19:24
Base L2 Breaks Above $500 Million TVL 6 Weeks After Mainnet Launch
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 23
09/23/2023 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 23
09/23/2023 - 17:19
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk