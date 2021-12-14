Escrow Protocol Launches Decentralized Trust Fund to Combat Scams in DeFi

Tue, 12/14/2021 - 16:40
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Escrow Protocol is designed to offset the gap between investors and projects in terms of security and transparency, here's how
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Escrow Protocol is designed to advance control over funds raised by token sales. With its instruments, token sale participants can control the process of unlocking the funds raised.

Escrow Protocol changes the game in token sale transparency

Escrow Protocol represents a new type of smart-contract-based oracle protocol for investor protection. With its instruments, participants of the token sale can control the process of fundraising.

Escrow Protocol allows investors to customize time frameworks for the process of unlocking funds. As such, the project team can access new funds only upon completion of predetermined milestones.

During the entire procedure, funds are stored in a purpose-made escrow fund by Escrow Protocol. At the same time, the funds can be injected into a number of reliable stablecoin-based "yield farming" protocols.

This procedure allows users to obtain 15-20% in annualized percentage yield (APY) with very low risks. In turn, this lowers the cap required for this or that funding round.

NFT badges, white-label services and more: Escrow Protocol's toolkit of services

Besides an escrow fund and "yield farming" module, the team of Escrow Protocol implemented a number of cutting-edge instruments crucial for modern Web3 services.

Its interface is easy to use so that it allows even holders with basic crypto expertise to experiment with investing in early-stage startups.

It minted unique NFT badges for projects protected by Escrow Protocol and their counterparties. To ensure decentralized and fair in-protocol governance, the team launched Escrow DAO.

In the DAO, all holders of ESCROW token are able to vote on crucial protocol upgrades and changes to its mechanism. A unique reputation-based scoring system highlights the power of experts during community referendums.

ESCROW token is issued on Polygon chain, one of the most trending smart contracts environment.

Last but not least, the Escrow Protocol team developed a toolkit for white-label integration with existing real-world services. Thus, it can upgrade the credibility and accessibility of existing crypto projects.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

