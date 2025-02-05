Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 12:57
    Advertisement
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Decentralized oracle network Chainlink is gaining attention as its whale activity reaches its highest level in 14 months, fueling expectations of an impending major price move. Large transactions, which are those above $100,000 involving Chainlink (LINK), have increased significantly, with these reaching levels not seen in over a year, suggesting that whales might be making moves.

    Advertisement

    According to on-chain analytics platform Santiment, Chainlink has experienced the most whale activity in 14 months, with on-chain activity notably high below the $20 mark. As cryptocurrency prices fell, Santiment noted that Chainlink stood out as a network with a significant dip in buying from major stakeholders.


    In its tweet, Santiment noted that 1,659 daily $100,000 LINK transactions are the most since 2023, and 9,531 active wallets the most in four weeks. Notably, 1,659 transactions of over $100,000 LINK were recorded in a 24-hour timeframe, which is the most since Dec. 6, 2023. A total of 9,531 unique active link addresses is also the most since Dec. 11, 2024.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Chainlink Records 223% Stunning Rally in Volumes as LINK Price Spikes
    Mon, 01/20/2025 - 16:22
    Chainlink Records 223% Stunning Rally in Volumes as LINK Price Spikes
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?
    ‘100% Big Deal’ – Ripple CEO Defends Crypto Czar’s Big Press Conference On Crypto Legislation
    SEC Reducing Crypto Enforcement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lands on Crucial Support, US Dollar Index (DXY) Signaling Bitcoin Surge, Ethereum (ETH) Shows Worst Top 10 Performance

    Chainlink's recent rise in whale activity may be a major indicator of what is to come. Will this spark a major rally, or is a correction on the way? Chainlink, according to Santiment, may be worth keeping an eye on when altcoins recover.

    Chainlink price action

    Chainlink sharply dipped to a low of $16 in Monday's trading session, following two days of losses over the weekend. Traders bought the dip at this level, and LINK returned above $20.

    Related
    Chainlink Skyrockets 1,219% in Whale Activity as LINK Price Suddenly Jumps 31%
    Tue, 12/03/2024 - 10:49
    Chainlink Skyrockets 1,219% in Whale Activity as LINK Price Suddenly Jumps 31%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, LINK had dropped 2.18% in the last 24 hours to $19.93 and was down 15% weekly. Chainlink is the 11th largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $12.77 billion.

    LINK is consolidating between its daily MA 50 and 200, at $22.76 and $15.88, respectively, while waiting for a major move. Investors will be keenly monitoring these crucial levels to predict Chainlink's next move. A break in either direction might spell Chainlink's next price move. A shift to the upside would aim at $27 and $30, respectively.

    #Chainlink (LINK) News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 13:53
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 13:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Block Production Anomaly Spotted, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Global Audition "Click the Star" Expands to 32 Countries – BlingOne Prepares for Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    Bitcoin (BTC) Block Production Anomaly Spotted, What's Happening?
    SHIB Burns Jump 577% With Price on Verge of Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD