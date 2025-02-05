Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 14:24
    Advertisement
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With the asset recently printing a higher low on the charts, Stellar is displaying early indications of a possible trend reversal. This might suggest that buyers are gradually taking over to counteract pressure from sellers. Declining volume levels, however, indicate that bullish momentum is not yet fully confirmed, so caution is still required

    Advertisement

    XLM has shown some resilience after reaching a local low of $0.315 and is currently trading around $0.341. It appears that buyers are trying to regain control and sellers are losing strength, as indicated by the higher low formation, than previous lows around $0.300. Recovering the $0.365-$0.380 range, which corresponds to the 50 EMA, is necessary for a confirmed reversal of XLM.

    Article image
    XLM/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Strong bullish signals would indicate a breakout above $0.398 and pave the way for a move toward $0.420 and higher. A significant issue is the volume profile's decline. Even though the low was higher, the lack of substantial buying volume raises the possibility that the recovery is not very strong. In the absence of a spike in demand, any upward movement might be feeble and encounter fierce resistance close to $0.365.

    HOT Stories
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?
    ‘100% Big Deal’ – Ripple CEO Defends Crypto Czar’s Big Press Conference On Crypto Legislation

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    Sun, 01/05/2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Advertisement

    A second sell-off could push XLM back toward $0.315 or possibly test the crucial support zone at $0.300 if Stellar is unable to maintain above $0.341. The reversal scenario might be deemed invalid by a breakdown below this level, which would push XLM even lower. 

    Early reversal signals are being flashed by Stellar, but the volume decline raises questions about whether any rally can last. A full-fledged reversal may be in progress with a target of $0.420 or higher if buying pressure builds and XLM breaks above $0.365 to $0.398. However, the asset might return to lower levels if $0.341 is not held. Before assuming a bullish breakout, traders should keep a close eye on volume for confirmation.

    #XLM #Stellar

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 14:23
    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 13:53
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Global Audition "Click the Star" Expands to 32 Countries – BlingOne Prepares for Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD