Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 14:23
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy Bitcoin-focused behemoth, has taken to his account on the X social media platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) to deliver an enigmatic BTC-themed message to the millions of his followers.

    A day before, Saylor celebrated his 60th birthday, sharing his “only birthday wish” with the community.

    "Big Strategy Day" announced by Saylor

    Saylor published a tweet saying “₿ig Strategy Day” without going into much detail and triggering a puzzled reaction from the Bitcoin community. However, it is definitely about Bitcoin, since the “B” letter in the tweet has two vertical strokes at the bottom and top of it.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?
    ‘100% Big Deal’ – Ripple CEO Defends Crypto Czar’s Big Press Conference On Crypto Legislation
    SEC Reducing Crypto Enforcement

    Michael Saylor’s followers on the X social media network seem to have got intrigued and began supporting his seemingly bullish BTC mood or started asking what he meant by his tweet. “You dumping?” asked one X user. Another one asked: “what are you saying bro?? give us more.” Another user enquired: “Is this when we go to the moon?”

    The tweet could be related to the next step in Saylor’s company’s Bitcoin strategy. Earlier this week, Saylor tweeted that last week MicroStrategy did not sell any A class common stock under its at-the-market equity offering program and did not buy Bitcoin for the first time since 2025 started. Saylor’s tweet said that as of February 2, the company holds 471,107 Bitcoins it had purchased for roughly $30.4 billion at an average price of $64,511 per one BTC.

    The media reacted to that tweet with headlines screaming that MicroStrategy might have stopped its regular Bitcoin buys.

    Related
    ‘100% Big Deal’ – Ripple CEO Defends Crypto Czar’s Big Press Conference On Crypto Legislation
    Wed, 02/05/2025 - 09:32
    ‘100% Big Deal’ – Ripple CEO Defends Crypto Czar’s Big Press Conference On Crypto Legislation
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Michael Saylor's only birthday wish

    On February 4, Saylor turned 60. On that day, he published a tweet saying “I have only one birthday wish.” This wish seems to be depicted on the AI-image Saylor shared with his tweet – himself standing in front of an orange birthday cake with four candles in it.

    The cake has a B with four vertical strokes on it, representing Bitcoin, and the four green candles – are likely to be green candles on a Bitcoin/US dollar chart, which means Michael Saylor’s only wish is for the bellwether crypto to begin soaring again.

    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has demonstrated a marginal increase of 2.14%, rising from $96,450 to trade at the $98,540 level.

    #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 13:53
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 13:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Block Production Anomaly Spotted, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Global Audition "Click the Star" Expands to 32 Countries – BlingOne Prepares for Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    Bitcoin (BTC) Block Production Anomaly Spotted, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD