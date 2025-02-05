Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy Bitcoin-focused behemoth, has taken to his account on the X social media platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) to deliver an enigmatic BTC-themed message to the millions of his followers.

A day before, Saylor celebrated his 60th birthday, sharing his “only birthday wish” with the community.

"Big Strategy Day" announced by Saylor

Saylor published a tweet saying “₿ig Strategy Day” without going into much detail and triggering a puzzled reaction from the Bitcoin community. However, it is definitely about Bitcoin, since the “B” letter in the tweet has two vertical strokes at the bottom and top of it.

₿ig Strategy Day February 5, 2025

Michael Saylor’s followers on the X social media network seem to have got intrigued and began supporting his seemingly bullish BTC mood or started asking what he meant by his tweet. “You dumping?” asked one X user. Another one asked: “what are you saying bro?? give us more.” Another user enquired: “Is this when we go to the moon?”

The tweet could be related to the next step in Saylor’s company’s Bitcoin strategy. Earlier this week, Saylor tweeted that last week MicroStrategy did not sell any A class common stock under its at-the-market equity offering program and did not buy Bitcoin for the first time since 2025 started. Saylor’s tweet said that as of February 2, the company holds 471,107 Bitcoins it had purchased for roughly $30.4 billion at an average price of $64,511 per one BTC.

The media reacted to that tweet with headlines screaming that MicroStrategy might have stopped its regular Bitcoin buys.

Michael Saylor's only birthday wish

On February 4, Saylor turned 60. On that day, he published a tweet saying “I have only one birthday wish.” This wish seems to be depicted on the AI-image Saylor shared with his tweet – himself standing in front of an orange birthday cake with four candles in it.

I have just one ₿irthday Wish. pic.twitter.com/JPvCFSM1fC — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 4, 2025

The cake has a B with four vertical strokes on it, representing Bitcoin, and the four green candles – are likely to be green candles on a Bitcoin/US dollar chart, which means Michael Saylor’s only wish is for the bellwether crypto to begin soaring again.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has demonstrated a marginal increase of 2.14%, rising from $96,450 to trade at the $98,540 level.