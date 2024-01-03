EOS Network Ventures Boosts EZ Swap With $500,000 Investment

EOS Network Ventures has made a major stride in the blockchain gaming sphere by investing $500,000 into EZ Swap during its second fundraising round in December 2023. This significant move, part of a $1 million funding achievement, is expected to bolster the gaming asset and smart inscription protocol arena within the EOS ecosystem, according to the official announcement.

The investment, spearheaded by ENV and supported by other major investors, aims to propel EZ Swap's technological growth and cross-chain functionality. ENV's mission is to propel capital investment across the EOS Network, fostering a thriving gaming asset economy.

EZ Swap is at the forefront of redefining gaming asset transactions and inscription technologies. With an Automated Market Maker mechanism, it promises an integrated and fluid trading experience for gamers and developers, poised to transform the gaming asset exchange.

ENV's investment in EZ Swap is more than financial; it is about democratizing the gaming asset space, streamlining access and efficiency across blockchains. This backing is projected to drive network value by drawing new users, cultivating gaming innovations and amplifying the EOS ecosystem's utility.

EZ Swap is gearing up to introduce an NFT perpetual contract market to foster community involvement and a dynamic market environment. Advances in smart inscription protocols are also on the horizon, set to maximize this technology's potential in gaming.

ENV continues to seek projects that can contribute to EOS's adoption. Project leads are encouraged to pitch to EOS Labs for potential investment opportunities.

In this landscape where funds are slowly moving toward Ethereum and L2 networks like Arbitrum, ENV’s investment in EZ Swap signifies a significant vote of support for the emerging GameFi and NFT industry.