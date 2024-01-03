Advertisement
EOS Network Ventures Boosts EZ Swap With $500,000 Investment

article image
Arman Shirinyan
EOS Network Ventures pivoting toward blockchain gaming sphere, providing substantial support for EZ Swap
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 16:45
Cover image via www.freepik.com
EOS Network Ventures has made a major stride in the blockchain gaming sphere by investing $500,000 into EZ Swap during its second fundraising round in December 2023. This significant move, part of a $1 million funding achievement, is expected to bolster the gaming asset and smart inscription protocol arena within the EOS ecosystem, according to the official announcement.

The investment, spearheaded by ENV and supported by other major investors, aims to propel EZ Swap's technological growth and cross-chain functionality. ENV's mission is to propel capital investment across the EOS Network, fostering a thriving gaming asset economy.

EOS Network Foundation
Source: EOS Network

EZ Swap is at the forefront of redefining gaming asset transactions and inscription technologies. With an Automated Market Maker mechanism, it promises an integrated and fluid trading experience for gamers and developers, poised to transform the gaming asset exchange.

ENV's investment in EZ Swap is more than financial; it is about democratizing the gaming asset space, streamlining access and efficiency across blockchains. This backing is projected to drive network value by drawing new users, cultivating gaming innovations and amplifying the EOS ecosystem's utility.

EZ Swap is gearing up to introduce an NFT perpetual contract market to foster community involvement and a dynamic market environment. Advances in smart inscription protocols are also on the horizon, set to maximize this technology's potential in gaming.

ENV continues to seek projects that can contribute to EOS's adoption. Project leads are encouraged to pitch to EOS Labs for potential investment opportunities.

In this landscape where funds are slowly moving toward Ethereum and L2 networks like Arbitrum, ENV’s investment in EZ Swap signifies a significant vote of support for the emerging GameFi and NFT industry.

#EOS #GameFi News
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

