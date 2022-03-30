EOS Network Foundation Unveils "Blue Papers" Research: Why Is This Important?

EOS Network Foundation, a global organization that focuses on bringing utility and acceleration adoption of EOS Network's solution, unveils "Blue Papers" and orders a Transaction Lifecycle Overhaul by world-leading consulting team Object Computing, Inc.

EOS Network Foundation releases four Blue Papers: What does this mean?

According to the official announcement shared by EOS Network Foundation (ENF), its team has released four "Blue Papers" designed to outline the most important focus areas for its next phase of development.

Image by ENF

The Blue Papers are four documents: Audit+, focused on security analysis and contract audit for EOSIO-based decentralized applications; Core+, which aims to inject new life into EOSIO software as a top-tier smart contracts hosting platform.

API+ document is designed to reconsider the design of EOS node endpoints to improve scalability, usability and transparency for EOS-focused dApps. Last but not least, the Wallet+ "Blue Paper" is focused on building new wallets, software development kits and other instruments for retail users.

This stack of documents is set to bring back EOS.IO to the top league of blockchains for dApps. As covered by U.Today previously, EOS, together with Ethereum and Tron, used to be in the top 3 platforms by the number of dApps and TVL in 2019-2020.

By 2022, EOS and Tron were dethroned by new-gen platforms like Terra, Solana, BSC, Avanalche and Polygon.

ENF scores partnership with Object Computing, Inc.

Besides releasing the "Blue Papers," ENF partnered with Object Computing, Inc. (OCI), a heavy-hitting team of consulting professionals who previousy worked with NASA, Rio Tinto, Bayer and Motorola.

OCI will oversee the Transaction Lifecycle overhaul outlined in the API+ "Blue Paper" to guarantee fast and resource-efficient transaction execution for all EOS.IO users.

Yves La Rose, Executive Director of ENF, stressed the importance of this milestone for EOS Network progress and adoption globally:

EOS is fortunate to be able to leverage an experienced team such as OCI. The ENF looks forward to the continued collaboration that will accrue significant value to the EOS Network. Having access to multiple industry leading development teams will undoubtedly strengthen EOS's core codebase with many teams working in parallel to implement a consolidated roadmap of products and features as outlined in our Blue Papers.

Brian Johnson, Principal Blockchain Engineer at OCI, is certain that the expertise of his team can reestablish EOS as a top-tier blockchain for DeFis and dApps:

OCI has been contributing to the development of EOSIO since the very beginning; we're excited about this opportunity to work with ENF to build upon that work and make the EOS platform the most performant and easy to use blockchain in the world.

With this partnership, ENF is expecting the emergence of new-gen dApps on EOS.IO, including high-performance block explorers for massive adoption.