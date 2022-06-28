Elrond Apes NFT Collection Integrated into Cantina Royale Game

Tue, 06/28/2022 - 14:49
Vladislav Sopov
Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) integration is in cards as Cantina Royale gameplay takes shape
Elrond Apes NFT Collection Integrated into Cantina Royale Game
Elrond Apes, a high-profile collection of non-fungible tokens, joins the ecosystem of Cantina Royale, the largest Play-to-Earn and Free-to-Play platform of the Elrond (EGLD) ecosystem.

Elrond Apes become playable characters in Cantina Royale

According to the official announcement shared by Elrond Apes NFT platform and Cantina Royale on-chain gaming ecosystem, non-fungible tokens of Elrond Apes are now available as playable characters in Cantina Royale.

With this collaboration, all Elrond Apes NFTs will be featured across single-player and multi-player modes of the Cantina Royale platform. Elrond Apes will be characters in an upcoming arcade shooting gallery.

The collaboration became possible due to the usage of Verko interoperability protocol. Verko allows NFT collections to go live as fully playable characters in GameFis.

Daniel Sagi of Cantina Royale stressed that the interoperability bridge is a crucial instrument for Web3 progress and the evolution of the Play-to-Earn segment:

Seeing NFT interoperability come to life with renowned NFT collections like Elrond Apes always feels like getting one step closer to the core tenet of blockchain technology. By bringing the Elrond Ape and Cantina Royale community together, I'm certain that this partnership will be a shiny case study for interoperability while everyone enjoys playing with their favorite NFTs.

Additional liquidity mining opportunities unlocked for GameFi fans

The inaugural mint of 3,000 Elrond Apes NFTs will take place in July 2022. Legendary Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs will be the next collection in the plan of Cantina Royale's integrations.

Karl Thomas of Elrond Apes highlights that the integration results in novel passive income streams for GameFi enthusiasts with various levels of expertise:

Cantina Royale's innovative vision to bring the first of a kind free-to-play play-to-earn game was one that Elrond Apes wanted to be part of. From Lending, to breeding to playing the game with their favorite NFTs is where our communities will enjoy.

Play-to-Earn fans will be able to enjoy additional 1% lifetime earnings from all of the next generations of "Apes" integrated into Cantina Royale's gameplay.

