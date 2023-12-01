Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

During his recent talk with CNBC anchor Andrew Sorkin at the Dealbook Summit, tech billionaire and owner of several top innovative companies Elon Musk shared a prediction on AGI (artificial general intelligence) emerging and what it will be able to do less than three years from now.

Andrew Sorkin asked Musk a wide variety of questions, including about major advertisers, such as Apple and Disney, leaving recently because of specific Elon Musk tweets.

Musk makes stunning AI prediction about how it will change everything

Musk also made a stunning prediction about the future of artificial intelligence. He believes that AGI will be created pretty soon, and it will be "smarter than the smartest human at anything" and will be able to "write as good a novel as J.K. Rowling, discover new physics, or invent new technology." Musk believes that we are less than three years from this new reality. The tweet was shared by the founder of The Rundown, AI Rowan Cheung.

Elon Musk predicts AGI within next three years.



In the comments thread, users showed an ambiguous reaction to the prediction made by Elon Musk.

X app user Hovik Melikyan rebuked Musk, stating that "10 years ago Musk was predicting that level 5 autonomous driving would be possible within 2 years." Somebody else wondered what he meant by "new physics" and what may be discovered in it.

"Exciting but scary" - that was a comment from another user. Overall, roughly half of the commentators were excited about Musk's prediction, while the others doubted it would come true within the time span Musk was talking about.

As a reminder, earlier this year, Elon Musk rolled out a rival to Open AI’s ChatGPT called Grok. This AI chatbot is available to Premium+ users on Twitter. Many tweets mention, sharing screenshots from their conversations with Grok, that unlike ChatGPT (which Musk referred to as "woke" in January this year, Grok has a sense of humor.

Musk sees support inflow after his message to advertisers leaving X

At the same event, Musk made a brave comment, telling Sorkin and the audience that if big companies such as Apple and Disney do not want to advertise on X, because of his tweets, he does not care. Musk made it clear that he will not have them blackmailing him over advertising. In particular, he mentioned Disney CEO Bob Iger ("Hey, Bob!" Musk said, "If you're in the audience"), singling out the leader of the advertising boycotte. Musk’s statement amazed, to put it gently, both the interviewer and the audience present.

Notably, thousands of users began supporting Elon Musk – according to The Washington Times, numerous accounts on the X platform began urging users to cancel Disney (their streaming service Disney+ in particular) and other companies that have suspended their advertising campaigns on X – Apple, IBM, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Besides, thousands of users actually began cancelling their Disney+ subscriptions, according to multiple media reports. Besides, search enquiries for "cancel Disney" and "cancel Hulu" began trending on the internet.