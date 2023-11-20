Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits All-Time High as OpenAI Changes CEO, 3 Million WLD Sent to Exchanges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Blockchain "Smart Money" tracker @lookonchain has spread the word that a staggering amount of Worldcoin (WLD) has been deposited on various crypto exchanges within the last seven hours –around three million WLD.

The transactions were made by market maker GSR and an anonymous whale who has already sold a large stash of WLD earlier this month.

This happened after Worldcoin soared to an all-time high of $2.5 as WLD founder Sam Altman got sacked as CEO from OpenAI, and now he and his team intend to start building a new product, which they promise will be "incredible." Worldcoin is a brainchild of the Tools for Humanity tech company that Altman cofounded.

WLD soars, whales begin selling millions of it

According to recent tweets published by @lookonchain, crypto trading company and liquidity provider GSR transferred 1.83 million Worldcoin (worth $4.47 million) to various digital exchanges, and so did anonymous whale -53da662. The latter has sent 1.1 million WLD (evaluated at $2.66 million) to Binance just recently.

Affected by the news of #OpenAI ex-CEO Sam Altman(@sama), the price of $WLD experienced huge fluctuations and reached an all-time high.





The same whale, per the above-mentioned source, sold two million WLD on Binance for $1.76 on Nov. 6. Prior to that, he bought six million WLD for $8.7 million on Binance and OKX on Oct. 19, when Worldcoin traded at $1.45 per unit. This whale now owns four million WLD worth $9.3 million, and his unrealized profit constitutes $3.5 million.

Here's recent "OpenAI coup" development

As covered by U.Today over the weekend, the board of directors of OpenAI, creator of the popular AI bot ChatGPT, has relieved the company's cofounder Sam Altman from holding the position of CEO, believing that he is unable to continue steering the company into a successful future.

The company's president, Greg Brockman, chose to resign in support of Altman. Many experts have referred to this as the "OpenAI coup." After first considering OpenAI CTO Mira Muratti as the future CEO, she decided to rehire Altman and Brockman. Therefore, the company made an offer to several other people for the CEO position and finally picked former Twitch chief executive Emmett Shear, according to Emily Chang, the host and executive producer of "The Circuit" on Bloomberg Originals.

The OpenAI board has hired Emmett Shear as CEO. He is the former CEO of Twitch.





Brockman tweeted that he and Altman are now gathering a team to start a new company that will build something "new and incredible."

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus commented on this OpenAI situation on Saturday, when the details of firing Altman had just emerged, stating sarcastically that he now expects a movie to be made based on this OpenAI story.

Today, Markus again took to X app (formerly Twitter) to say that he believes the "OpenAI drama" to be silly, and this led him to understand that "𝕏 is an important app for breaking news and must be protected at all costs," assuming that millions of people learned about this drama on X rather than from mainstream media.