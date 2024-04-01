Advertisement
    Elon Musk's April Fool's Disney Tweet Triggers Hilarious Crypto Community Response

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    X boss has gotten crypto community rolling with his jesting April Fool's message
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 10:21
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO and owner of X, has stirred the cryptocurrency community with a message that is clearly an April Fool’s one.

    Musk trolls Disney CEO

    In the X post, the centibillionaire known for opposing the current position of Disney, Netflix and other influential business giants that he calls woke, Elon Musk tweeted that he is taking the position of the chief DEI officer at Disney, DEI standing for “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” He wrote, “Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke!” he added.

    Kathleen Kennedy is the president of Lucasfilm, the company that now belongs to Disney. The latest “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” movie is their recent collaboration. Musk is frequently seen to be heavily criticizing DEI policies in his tweets and claiming this to be a new type of discrimination against people with traditional values and views.

    This tweet by Musk got the crypto community rolling on the floor as they decided to support the joke and began posting memes and responses in the same spirit, trolling Disney and Netflix for their position on social policies.

    Last year, Musk had a conflict with Disney CEO Bob Iger as the latter withdrew Disney advertisements from Twitter/X. Elon Musk publicly told CNBC that he will not have Iger or anybody else blackmailing him with money oradvertising. He stated that those who do not want to advertise on X do not have to and basically openly told them where to go. In this context, Elon Musk’s April Fool’s joke sounds rather sharp.

    Musk teases Grok AI 1.5 coming soon

    Last week, tech tycoon Musk published a tweet in which he announced that a new iteration of his AI chat bot, Grok, has been developed by Musk’s recent venture called xAI.

    Musk stated that Grok 1.5 will be go live on the X platform this week, for Premium+ users, as before. He also added that as soon as Grok 2 version is out, it should “exceed current AI on all metrics.” Currently, according to the tweet, the new version of the AI bot is being trained. It is not clear, though, whether Musk meant the earlier Grok version or ChatGPT and similar AI language models.

