Elon Musk's Grok Update Sends Crucial Message to Crypto AI World

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and chairman of the X social media platform, has teased a major update coming to his large language model (LLM) Grok AI. Taking to the X platform, Elon Musk said the xAi team is already training the model for Grok 2, an enhanced version that will succeed the recently revealed Grok 1.5 version teased on March 28.

For reference, Grok 1.5 will come with enhanced reasoning capabilities and will be able to process a context length of 128,000 tokens. Among the important updates to this new model as detailed is its performance in coding and math-related tasks.

Despite the advances teased for the Grok 1.5 version, Elon Musk took a jab at the current competition when he said Grok 2 will be the most advanced of all AI products in existence at the moment. The capabilities of Grok 2 are yet to be teased, however, it is poised to take cognizance of the current metrics in the most used AI products, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini product, and build on their features.

Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now. https://t.co/s7rVxvK8mZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2024

With the update, Elon Musk triggered a sense of competition among key AI innovators, including those within the crypto ecosystem.

Elon Musk unknowingly draws battle line

While not his intention, the post on Grok 2 has triggered a subtle innovation, one that cryptocurrency AI-based projects can learn from. Earlier this week, the trio of Fetch.ai (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) announced the launch of Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) with plans to unify their token.

The trio are already top pioneers in the blockchain AI scene and while there are innovative products associated with them, the alliance will help synergize resources that can help build applications that may compete with Grok 2.

With the AI war just heating up, cryptocurrency protocols have a chance to truly express the decentralized advantage.