Elon Musk Shares Tweet About Ripple Beating SEC, SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Issues Major Warning, Massive 563,571 XRP Shift Sparks Speculation: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Elon Musk shares this tweet about Ripple beating SEC, here's what he says

Elon Musk , head of Tesla known for his strong interest in the cryptocurrency industry, recently retweeted a post devoted to a new episode of The All-In Podcast, in which the hosts discussed, among other topics, Ripple's recent victory in the legal battle with the SEC. While sharing the tweet, Musk commented, "Good podcast." However, it is unlikely that it was the Ripple-SEC part of the podcast that caught the billionaire's attention. Despite Musk's undoubted appreciation of crypto, particularly Dogecoin and Bitcoin, he never mentioned XRP or Ripple in any of his tweets. Yet, some members of the XRP community are still trying to get Musk's attention on the Ripple-associated token.

Shytoshi Kusama issues major warning to SHIB army

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has once again stood guard for the safety of meme coin community members by tweeting an important warning . In a recent tweet, which Kusama titled as a "security sidenote," he urged SHIB holders not to buy cold wallets from anyone except for certified manufacturers. By following this recommendation, they will be able to protect their crypto holdings from malefactors. As previously reported by U.Today, Tangem, the Swiss-based producer of cold crypto wallets that recently partnered with Shiba Inu, is going to launch SHIB wallets on the market. The preordered 5,000 SHIB wallets will start to be delivered on July 24 from the warehouse in Hong Kong.

