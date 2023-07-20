Elon Musk Shares This Tweet About Ripple Beating SEC, Here's What He Says

Tech billionaire and Twitter and Tesla boss Elon Musk commented on a recent episode of The All-In Podcast, where the hosts, aside from various other topics, also discussed the recent win of Ripple over securities regulator SEC.

Musk and Ripple-focused podcast

Musk complimented the podcast, sharing the tweet on his personal page and writing "Good podcast." Obviously, the recent partial victory of Ripple in court has been hot news, not only important for Ripple, and has pushed the XRP price up by more than 80%. It also brought hope to the crypto space that the SEC will not have total power to put pressure on U.S. crypto companies and the crypto tokens they work with at any time they see fit.

The episode came out on Twitter on July 17, and at timestamp 30:31, it includes the line "BREAKING: Ripple gets big win in SEC case, token rips."

Is Musk fan of XRP? The answer is "no"

Most likely, the Ripple case was not the main point of interest for Musk on this podcast. Despite his strong interest in crypto – in Dogecoin and Bitcoin in particular – the Twitter boss has never mentioned XRP or the Ripple-SEC case in his frequent tweets. Still, some major XRP fans keep trying to attract Elon Musk's attention to it whenever he posts something related to crypto in any way.

Musk's main interest in crypto is the original meme coin, DOGE. He mentions it in his tweets most often, even when he mentions "dogs," the DOGE community still goes wild, taking it as a Dogecoin mention.

Also, Tesla still owns some of the Bitcoin it bought in February 2021; back then, they put $1.5 billion worth of BTC on their balance sheet. After around two months of accepting BTC for Tesla e-cars, Musk reversed this payment method over contradictory environmental concerns.

Around a year ago, Tesla sold approximately 75% of the Bitcoin it held after having lost around $440 million on its BTC holdings at the end of 2021. Since the sale, the company has not sold any more of that BTC, and it continues to hold $184 million worth of this crypto on its balance sheet as of Q2, 2023.