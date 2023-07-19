SHIB Wallets to Officially Hit Market in Epic Shiba Inu Release Next Week

Wed, 07/19/2023 - 13:45
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu Tangem wallets set to be unleashed next week as new teaser hints at epic release
The official Tangem Twitter account shared exciting news, confirming the imminent launch of the highly anticipated Shiba Inu wallet. According to the tweet, early customers can expect to get their hands on these cutting-edge wallets as early as next week.

This groundbreaking collaboration between Tangem and Shiba Inu was first revealed back in early May when the Swiss company unveiled a revolutionary cold wallet solution designed exclusively for Shiba Inu. The cold wallet, boasting the compact dimensions of a credit card, promises to simplify crypto management by merging seamlessly with users' smartphones.

Supply and demand

The Tangem-Shiba partnership has taken great care in crafting a visually striking and user-friendly wallet design. Sporting the iconic colors of Shiba Inu and featuring a prominent token logo, the wallet represents not only SHIB but also other tokens within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including LEASH and BONE. This unique touch is set to resonate with the ever-growing community of Shiba Inu enthusiasts.

Shibarium Turns Down Exchange That Scammed Its Moderators on BONE

Source: IntoTheBlock

However, the only slight drawback, if one can even call it that, is the limited circulation of the wallets. Considering the staggering number of Shiba Inu holders, boasting a massive 3.48 million addresses, only 5,000 wallets will be available initially. This exclusive quantity might cater to the daily surge of new SHIB addresses but leaves many enthusiasts eagerly awaiting their chance to secure the much-anticipated cold wallet.

