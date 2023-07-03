SHIB Wallets on Their Way to Buyers, Here’s Estimated Delivery Start Date

Mon, 07/03/2023 - 15:25
Yuri Molchan
Tangem has sent the first batch of SHIB wallets, here’s when buyers can expect them to arrive
According to a tweet published by KURO SHIBARMY JPN user, Tangem wallet producer, the partner of Shiba Inu, the first batch of Tangem X SHIB wallets has already been sent by the company to their warehouse in Hong Kong.

The company’s logistics team will notify by email the customers waiting to receive these cold wallets as soon as the devices have been shipped. The estimated date when Tangem will begin to deliver those wallets in July 24, according to the screen shot shared by the aforementioned Twitter SHIP fan.

Tangem is a Swiss maker of hardware wallets that Shiba Inu partnered with in order to start making their own SHIB-branded wallets. The first batch of SHIB wallets counted 5,000 units and it was pre-ordered very quickly.

These wallets will allow users to benefit from storing, buying and selling more than 6,000 cryptos, including Shiba Inu, providing access to DeFi, NFTs and dexes.

The wallet looks like a bank card and is made of plastic. Two backup cards will ensure that a user will be able to keep his crypto securely.

SEC Will Eventually Approve Bitcoin Spot ETFs, Anthony Pompliano Believes

Number of new SHIB wallets surges

IntoTheBlock on-chain data company has shared that the number of SHIB holders has finished the second quarter of 2023 with a strong rise.

The number of new daily SHIB wallets has risen to surpass 4,000 on June 27 from a quarterly low of merely 877 on May 21.

The number of new wallets seems to be pumped by the approaching launch of the Shibarium mainnet which, as the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama hinted, may take place in Canada in mid-August.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

