SHIB Wallets on Their Way to Buyers, Here’s Estimated Delivery Start Date

Tangem has sent the first batch of SHIB wallets, here’s when buyers can expect them to arrive

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a tweet published by KURO SHIBARMY JPN user, Tangem wallet producer, the partner of Shiba Inu, the first batch of Tangem X SHIB wallets has already been sent by the company to their warehouse in Hong Kong.

The company’s logistics team will notify by email the customers waiting to receive these cold wallets as soon as the devices have been shipped. The estimated date when Tangem will begin to deliver those wallets in July 24, according to the screen shot shared by the aforementioned Twitter SHIP fan.

■ @Tangem X #Shib Wallet Delivery Update



The first batch of Tangem X SHIB wallets is on the way to our warehouse in Hong Kong.



Our logistic team will send you a fulfillment email after the item has been shipped.



The estimate delivery start date is July 24. pic.twitter.com/g5BXNJYddJ — KURO🐾SHIBARMY JPN🇯🇵 (@kuro_9696_9696) July 3, 2023

Tangem is a Swiss maker of hardware wallets that Shiba Inu partnered with in order to start making their own SHIB-branded wallets. The first batch of SHIB wallets counted 5,000 units and it was pre-ordered very quickly.

These wallets will allow users to benefit from storing, buying and selling more than 6,000 cryptos, including Shiba Inu, providing access to DeFi, NFTs and dexes.

The wallet looks like a bank card and is made of plastic. Two backup cards will ensure that a user will be able to keep his crypto securely.

Number of new SHIB wallets surges

IntoTheBlock on-chain data company has shared that the number of SHIB holders has finished the second quarter of 2023 with a strong rise.

The number of new daily SHIB wallets has risen to surpass 4,000 on June 27 from a quarterly low of merely 877 on May 21.

Quarterly Update: #SHIB had a strong ending to Q2, with new addresses showing positive signs of growth. Daily new addresses reached over 4k on June 27th, up 357% from it 877 quarterly low on May 21st. pic.twitter.com/jbhlR8OUvl — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) July 3, 2023

The number of new wallets seems to be pumped by the approaching launch of the Shibarium mainnet which, as the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama hinted, may take place in Canada in mid-August.