Elon Musk Reacts to Dogecoin's Market Cap Surpassing Ford

Elon Musk has reacted to Dogecoin surpassing the Ford Motor Company by market cap

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to Dogecoin eclipsing that of the Ford Motor Company with the "Face with Tears of Joy" emoji.

Image by @elonmusk

Earlier today, the market cap of the meme cryptocurrency reached $56 billion after peaking at $60 billion on Apr. 16.

Despite giving up some of its Doge Day-driven gains, the coin is still worth more than Ford. The market cap of the iconic car manufacturer is currently sitting at $44 billion.

Musk has personally contributed to Dogecoin's rise with his frequent tweets earlier this year. Other celebrities and businesses soon followed him.

Tesla itself surpassed Ford in value back in April 2017. Now, Musk's high-flying electric-vehicle maker is worth than all major car companies in the world.