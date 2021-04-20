Elon Musk Reacts to Dogecoin's Market Cap Surpassing Ford

News
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 18:56
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk has reacted to Dogecoin surpassing the Ford Motor Company by market cap
Elon Musk Reacts to Dogecoin's Market Cap Surpassing Ford
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to Dogecoin eclipsing that of the Ford Motor Company with the "Face with Tears of Joy" emoji. 

Earlier today, the market cap of the meme cryptocurrency reached $56 billion after peaking at $60 billion on Apr. 16.

Despite giving up some of its Doge Day-driven gains, the coin is still worth more than Ford. The market cap of the iconic car manufacturer is currently sitting at $44 billion.          

Online Retail Giant Newegg Starts Accepting Dogecoin

Musk has personally contributed to Dogecoin's rise with his frequent tweets earlier this year. Other celebrities and businesses soon followed him.      

Tesla itself surpassed Ford in value back in April 2017. Now, Musk's high-flying electric-vehicle maker is worth than all major car companies in the world.    

thecryptobuds