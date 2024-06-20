Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk Confirms AI Gains Traction Fast

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech entrepreneur and AI start-up founder Elon Musk has made important statement about AI adoption spreading fast
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 13:17
    Elon Musk Confirms AI Gains Traction Fast
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has made a noteworthy statement about the adoption of artificial intelligence software spreading very quickly these days.

    During his recent visit to the Cannes Lions conference, the wealthiest person in the world talked about a bunch of subjects during the big interview and, in particular, revealed what he does with his money and stated that AI has been spreading pretty fast.

    Musk confirms AI adoption spreading fast

    During an interview with Mark Read, chief executive of large advertising agency WPP Plc, Elon Musk answered questions on various topics, including what he meant by telling X advertisers where to go, which he did last November. Musk explained that he did not want to be blackmailed with money over free speech.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Confirms AI Gains Traction Fast
    Elon Musk Confirms AI Gains Traction Fast
    MicroStrategy's Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Announced by Michael Saylor: Details
    Ripple CTO Compares Ethereum and SEC to China and Bitcoin
    It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop

    Musk clarified that his urge to take a long walk off a short pier was aimed not at all advertisers but just at the aforementioned ones, among whom was Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney.

    One of the important questions the tech billionaire answered was about artificial intelligence spreading fast. Musk revealed that he had asked his son, who is a university student, if many of his classmates are using AI to help them with their writing.

    Most likely, Musk was talking about his eldest son Griffin, who is 19 and enrolled at Brown University. The response Musk Sr. got was “all of them.” He did not specify whether it was AI-based software that just checks writing for plagiarism or beats anti-plagiarism programs.

    In December, Musk made a prediction that in less than three years from now, AI is likely to become better at anything humans can do. That would include writing novels as good as J.K. Rowling and discovering new physics principles.

    Related
    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 15:23
    DOGE, XRP Armies Respond to Elon Musk's New Tweet Eagerly
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Here's what Musk does with his money

    Mark Read also asked Elon Musk a personal question about how he prefers to spend his money or, rather, what he does with it.

    After taking a moment to think of an answer, Musk, who is the wealthiest person on earth at the moment, worth $214.1 billion, jestingly responded that he has a “big money bin” where he goes swimming. “You got to get exercise somehow,” he added.

    This response caused the audience to burst out laughing.

    #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Bitstamp Hints at Epic Dogwifhat (WIF) Listing on Robinhood US
    Jun 20, 2024 - 14:27
    Bitstamp Hints at Epic Dogwifhat (WIF) Listing on Robinhood US
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Major US Exchange Kraken Gets Funds Back After "Extortion" Attempt
    Jun 20, 2024 - 14:27
    Major US Exchange Kraken Gets Funds Back After "Extortion" Attempt
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu Whale Buys $6.6 Million in SHIB - What's Happening?
    Jun 20, 2024 - 13:54
    Shiba Inu Whale Buys $6.6 Million in SHIB - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    EasyA’s Web3 Developer Community Surpasses One Million and Launches Polkadot Education
    SphereX Announces Testnet Launch to Revolutionize Decentralized Trading
    SOL Meme and PolitiFi Colossus, Solciety Raises $300k in Under 48 Hours
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitstamp Hints at Epic Dogwifhat (WIF) Listing on Robinhood US
    Major US Exchange Kraken Gets Funds Back After "Extortion" Attempt
    Shiba Inu Whale Buys $6.6 Million in SHIB - What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD