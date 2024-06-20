Elon Musk Confirms AI Gains Traction Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has made a noteworthy statement about the adoption of artificial intelligence software spreading very quickly these days.

During his recent visit to the Cannes Lions conference, the wealthiest person in the world talked about a bunch of subjects during the big interview and, in particular, revealed what he does with his money and stated that AI has been spreading pretty fast.

Musk confirms AI adoption spreading fast

During an interview with Mark Read, chief executive of large advertising agency WPP Plc, Elon Musk answered questions on various topics, including what he meant by telling X advertisers where to go, which he did last November. Musk explained that he did not want to be blackmailed with money over free speech.

Musk clarified that his urge to take a long walk off a short pier was aimed not at all advertisers but just at the aforementioned ones, among whom was Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney.

One of the important questions the tech billionaire answered was about artificial intelligence spreading fast. Musk revealed that he had asked his son, who is a university student, if many of his classmates are using AI to help them with their writing.

Most likely, Musk was talking about his eldest son Griffin, who is 19 and enrolled at Brown University. The response Musk Sr. got was “all of them.” He did not specify whether it was AI-based software that just checks writing for plagiarism or beats anti-plagiarism programs.

In December, Musk made a prediction that in less than three years from now, AI is likely to become better at anything humans can do. That would include writing novels as good as J.K. Rowling and discovering new physics principles.

Here's what Musk does with his money

Mark Read also asked Elon Musk a personal question about how he prefers to spend his money or, rather, what he does with it.

After taking a moment to think of an answer, Musk, who is the wealthiest person on earth at the moment, worth $214.1 billion, jestingly responded that he has a “big money bin” where he goes swimming. “You got to get exercise somehow,” he added.

This response caused the audience to burst out laughing.