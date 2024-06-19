DOGE, XRP Armies Respond to Elon Musk's New Tweet Eagerly

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tech magnate and owner of the X social media platform Elon Musk has made an announcement to his 187.7 million followers about a major new moonstone reached by X (formerly famous as Twitter).

The cryptocurrency community responded eagerly to that tweet, in particular, XRP and DOGE community members.

XRP, DOGE armies' reaction to Musk's tweet

Musk responded to a tweet by “DogeDesigner” (an insider from the DOGE and X teams, who frequently shares news from these projects with the community). In that post, the X user spread the word that the X social media network has reached a new milestone of 600 million users.

Musk confirmed that this is “true.” This post from the innovative tech entrepreneur provoked a rich reaction from both the crypto community and regular users on X.

XRP-themed account @XRPcryptowolf praised X as the “the number 1 social media app in the world where we actually have true freedom.” Bitrue exchange also responded, stating that it plans to be a permanent user of X.

The @esatoshiclub user inquired as to when Musk plans to integrate DOGE payments on the X app. Many also asked if and when Elon plans to create an “X phone” to oppose Apple’s gadgets, which now are integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Musk slams Apple for integrating ChatGPT

Many, including Musk, fear that now that OpenAI has a former head of the NSA on its board of directors, ChatGPT is going to copy users’ private data and store it on the company’s servers.

Earlier this month, Musk tweeted that should ChatGPT be integrated on the level of iOS, he would ban Apple’s gadgets from his companies (this would also be extended to his company’s guests – they would have to leave their iPhones at the entrance).

A week ago, Musk bragged about a new milestone reached on X – a massive surge in the total number of likes under posts. It happened after the platform stated that it had made likes under posts private and invisible.

Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, supported Musk as he boasted about that remarkable achievement.