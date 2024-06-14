Edward Snowden Issues Crucial OpenAI and ChatGPT Statement: “You've Been Warned”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned whistleblower from the NSA Edward Snowden has taken to his account on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share his take on the recent move taken by the OpenAI company.

Snowden warns against using OpenAI and its products

Snowden commented on the recent news that OpenAI spearheaded by Sam Altman has appointed a retired US Army general and former head of NSA Paul Nakasone to the board of directors. This general led the National Security Agency between 2018 and 2023. The tweet of the @MarioNawfal user which Snowden quoted says that Paul Nakasone “ill help improve AI’s role in cybersecurity by detecting and responding to threats quickly.” The appointment of the former NSA boss was announced following rising concers about safety culture at OpenAI.

Edward Snowden tweeted that OpenAI has “gone full mask-off.” He made a critical warning to his followers “do not ever trust OpenAI or its products (ChatGPT etc).”

Snowden believes that there is the only real reaso for appointing a former head of NSA - “This is a willful, calculated betrayal of the rights of every person on Earth.” “You have been warned,” he added.

Elon Musk issues negative comment

Tech mogul Elon Musk, founder of the xAI startup, who opposes Sam Altman and the “woke” direction taken by OpenAI while making its products, has commented on this news too, stating: “Can’t wait for OpenAI to have access to my phone.”

Earlier this week, Musk spread the word that OpenAI had arranged a collaboration with Apple for ChatGPT to be integrated into all Apple’s devices. Musk stated that in this case he would ban all Apple devices from all of his companies. His concern is that OpenAI will have access to user data and it will copy it to its servers for further unsolicited use.