Back

Elastos Blockchain Project Joins WEF Innovations Community: Details

News
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 15:48
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Blockchain-focused non-profit Elastos Foundation will take part in two communities of the World Economic Forum
Elastos Blockchain Project Joins WEF Innovations Community: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to the official announcement by the Elastos Foundation, the World Economic Forum has invited its representatives to collaborate in meaningful innovation initiatives. Thus, Elastos should now be referred to as a member of WEF's Global Innovators Community.

Joining the top league

As highlighted by Elastos, the Global Innovators Community is a highly selective club for the most innovative startups from all over the globe. For instance, ConsenSys blockchain development studio and Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) decentralized data network are collaborating within the framework of this initiative.

This community allows its members to share best practices in terms of development, marketing, use cases, public good and other core elements of project success.

Rong Chen, founder of Elastos, highly praised this milestone and indicated that the main focus of his company will be the community:

I am thrilled for the Elastos Foundation and for our global community to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community. Elastos and the WEF share the common purpose of creating an equitable and ethical future for data.

In terms of the blockchain segment, more than 100 influential players have joined the community to date. Elastos launched the Digital Currency Governance Consortium to discuss the design of modern crypto assets.

One community, two platforms

The World Economic Forum approved the participation of the Elastos Foundation in its two red hot platforms focused on digital assets and data storage practices.

The first one, "Shaping the Future of Technology Governance: Blockchain and Digital Assets," attempts to facilitate and spread the word about equity, interoperability and transparency as the main benefits of decentralized technical solutions.

The second platform, "Shaping the Future of Technology Governance: Data Policy" is discussing cutting-edge policies in data processes to guarantee the maximum performance of sophisticated information systems with no drawbacks in terms of security and privacy.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Grayscale Rakes in More Than $115 Mln in Bitcoin in One Day
News
6 days ago

Grayscale Rakes in More Than $115 Mln in Bitcoin in One Day

Yuri Molchan
article image Биткойн бьет золото и серебро, поскольку доллар падает: Роберт Кийосаки
News
5 days ago

Биткойн бьет золото и серебро, поскольку доллар падает: Роберт Кийосаки

Alex Dovbnya
article image XRP Flare Fork Distribution to Be Supported by South Korean Exchange Fobligate
News
3 days ago

XRP Flare Fork Distribution to Be Supported by South Korean Exchange Fobligate

Yuri Molchan