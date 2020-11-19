Elastos Blockchain Project Joins WEF Innovations Community: Details

Blockchain-focused non-profit Elastos Foundation will take part in two communities of the World Economic Forum

According to the official announcement by the Elastos Foundation, the World Economic Forum has invited its representatives to collaborate in meaningful innovation initiatives. Thus, Elastos should now be referred to as a member of WEF's Global Innovators Community.

Joining the top league

As highlighted by Elastos, the Global Innovators Community is a highly selective club for the most innovative startups from all over the globe. For instance, ConsenSys blockchain development studio and Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) decentralized data network are collaborating within the framework of this initiative.

This community allows its members to share best practices in terms of development, marketing, use cases, public good and other core elements of project success.

Rong Chen, founder of Elastos, highly praised this milestone and indicated that the main focus of his company will be the community:

I am thrilled for the Elastos Foundation and for our global community to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community. Elastos and the WEF share the common purpose of creating an equitable and ethical future for data.

In terms of the blockchain segment, more than 100 influential players have joined the community to date. Elastos launched the Digital Currency Governance Consortium to discuss the design of modern crypto assets.

One community, two platforms

The World Economic Forum approved the participation of the Elastos Foundation in its two red hot platforms focused on digital assets and data storage practices.

The first one, "Shaping the Future of Technology Governance: Blockchain and Digital Assets," attempts to facilitate and spread the word about equity, interoperability and transparency as the main benefits of decentralized technical solutions.

The second platform, "Shaping the Future of Technology Governance: Data Policy" is discussing cutting-edge policies in data processes to guarantee the maximum performance of sophisticated information systems with no drawbacks in terms of security and privacy.