Economist Steve Hanke Doesn’t Consider Bitcoin to Be Actual Currency. Here's Why

News
Sun, 07/05/2020 - 09:33
Alex Dovbnya
Economics professor Steve Hanke says only gold-backed cryptocurrencies are actual currencies
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Economist Steve Hanke, one of most prolific cryptocurrency critics, continues to claim that Bitcoin is nothing more than a speculative asset in his caustic tweet.

He reiterates that only gold-backed cryptocurrencies can be considered to be actual currencies.   

image by @steve_hanke

Related
Nouriel Roubini Says There Is 'Zero Security' in Cryptocurrency Land

North Korea, tulips, and Goldman 

The fact that Hanke doesn’t think highly of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency space shouldn’t surprise anyone.

In 2020, when 25 percent of major institutional investors already own Bitcoin, the Johns Hopkins University tells his followers that it should be avoided ‘like the plague’ because North Korea loves it.

Armed with tacky memes and little to no understanding of Bitcoin’s intrinsic value, Hanke still thinks that investing in crypto is tantamount to buying Dutch tulip bulbs in the early 17th century.

Back in May, he also latched onto Goldman Sach’s slanderous presentation about Bitcoin that was shredded by the cryptocurrency community. 

Related
Warren Buffett Insists He Doesn't Own Bitcoin (BTC), Says Crypto Has Zero Value After Dinner with Justin Sun

Beyond speculations 

Despite his animosity towards Bitcoin, Hanke became a board member of AirTM, the project that developed a dollar-pegged ERC20 stablecoin designed for Venezuela, in January 2019.

Speaking to Forbes, he opined that cryptocurrencies could create demand for crypto as a medium of exchange: 

‘You could now have the additional demand for cryptos for use as a medium of exchange versus what you have now which is only the speculative demand.’

As reported by U.Today, ex-Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said that his position on the macroeconomic ‘insignificance’ of Bitcoin remained the same.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 minutes ago

Visa Is Looking for Blockchain Engineers Who Have Worked with Ethereum and Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

Kanye West Now Running for President (and It’s Good for Bitcoin)
Alex Dovbnya
News
18 hours ago

XRP Haters Will Be Using It In The Near Future: David Gokhshtein
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies