Nouriel Roubini Says There Is 'Zero Security' in Cryptocurrency Land

Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:26
Alex Dovbnya
Rampant crime is the main reason why Nouriel Roubini prefers using a credit card over Bitcoin
Cover image via nourielroubini.com
Notorious Bitcoin hater Nouriel Roubini has just had another cryptocurrency-related meltdown on Twitter, claiming that crypto offers zero security.

Dr. Doom is convinced that ‘billions’ are stolen by crypto scammers and thieves on a daily basis.    

image by @Nouriel

Losing life savings to thieves  

Roubini’s tweet came in response to a viral video posted by entrepreneur and podcast host Eric Savics who has lost all of his life savings due to a phishing attack.      

Savics was unfortunate enough to download a bogus Google Chrome for the KeepKey hardware wallet. Back in May, U.Today reported about a similar scam that was targeting Ledger users. 

He had managed to collect over $113,000 worth of BTC over seven years but lost everything in minutes after entering his seed phrase.   

Savics’s stash is most likely lost forever since Bitcoin payments are irreversible, which is why Roubini chooses to use credit cards.  

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao offered Savics a helping hand by promising to blacklist the receiving address.      

Are things that bad?

While the cryptocurrency industry is indeed teeming with frauds, Roubini’s claim is, of course, a huge exaggeration.

According to a recent report released by blockchain sleuth CipherTrace, more than $1.4 bln worth of crypto has been lost to bad actors in 2020 (so far).

Nevertheless, it is on track to become the most prolific year for cryptocurrency criminals after 2019 when their total loot reached $4.5 bln.

