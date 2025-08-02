Most Important Bitcoin Price Level to Watch Out For

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) has dipped by 4.05% in the last seven days, and volatility persists in the broader cryptocurrency space. With market-wide fluctuations, the flagship crypto asset might not suffer more dips as over 91% of Bitcoin in circulation are "In The Money."

Bitcoin resistance level to watch

As per IntoTheBlock data , 91% of assets in profit represents 18.26 million BTC valued at $2.08 trillion. This massive volume of assets reflects holders who are in profit. This indicates that such holders are unlikely to experience any sell pressure despite the current decline in price.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $113,344.17, which represents a 1.64% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin has lost over $2,000 within this period as it plunged from an intraday peak of $115,789.41 to its current level.

Despite this significant plunge, more holders remain in profit and might be watching out for further price movements before taking a sell decision.

Notably, if Bitcoin can flip the resistance level at $115,891, it has the potential to witness a breakout rally . As per technical indicators, this could trigger a spike to $150,000 if successfully supported by volume.

On-chain data highlights pressure zones

Meanwhile, 1.41 million BTC are currently "Out Of The Money." These holders account for 7.06% with a total value of $159.83 billion in assets. It represents holders who bought the asset at a price higher than the current market price. They are likely to sell if they are not long-term holders but traders engaged in profit-taking.

The remaining 1.27% of holders with 252,980 BTC are "At the Money." The fiat value of their holdings stands at $28.77 billion.