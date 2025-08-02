Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Most Important Bitcoin Price Level to Watch Out For

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 2/08/2025 - 15:55
    Bitcoin price is in distress, but bulls are optimistic as more holders are in profit
    Advertisement
    Most Important Bitcoin Price Level to Watch Out For
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) has dipped by 4.05% in the last seven days, and volatility persists in the broader cryptocurrency space. With market-wide fluctuations, the flagship crypto asset might not suffer more dips as over 91% of Bitcoin in circulation are "In The Money."

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin resistance level to watch

    As per IntoTheBlock data, 91% of assets in profit represents 18.26 million BTC valued at $2.08 trillion. This massive volume of assets reflects holders who are in profit. This indicates that such holders are unlikely to experience any sell pressure despite the current decline in price.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/02/2025 - 10:56
    Key Bitcoin Warning Made by Jeremie Davinci About BTC and What's Coming
    ByYuri Molchan

    As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $113,344.17, which represents a 1.64% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin has lost over $2,000 within this period as it plunged from an intraday peak of $115,789.41 to its current level.

    Despite this significant plunge, more holders remain in profit and might be watching out for further price movements before taking a sell decision.

    Notably, if Bitcoin can flip the resistance level at $115,891, it has the potential to witness a breakout rally. As per technical indicators, this could trigger a spike to $150,000 if successfully supported by volume.

    On-chain data highlights pressure zones

    Meanwhile, 1.41 million BTC are currently "Out Of The Money." These holders account for 7.06% with a total value of $159.83 billion in assets. It represents holders who bought the asset at a price higher than the current market price. They are likely to sell if they are not long-term holders but traders engaged in profit-taking.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/31/2025 - 15:43
    Bitcoin Destroying Central Banks: Max Keiser
    ByYuri Molchan

    The remaining 1.27% of holders with 252,980 BTC are "At the Money." The fiat value of their holdings stands at $28.77 billion.

    With attention now fixed at approximately $116,000, market participants will be eager to see ecosystem bulls push prices up. However, the broader financial market uncertainty might slow the rebound even as volume remains in the red zone by 21.79% at $67.56 billion, an indication that investors are cautiously watching the price outlook.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 2, 2025 - 15:40
    Ripple's Banking License Update: Here's Latest Development
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 2, 2025 - 15:10
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Collapses, 14.03 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Most Important Bitcoin Price Level to Watch Out For
    Ripple's Banking License Update: Here's Latest Development
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Collapses, 14.03 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight
    Show all