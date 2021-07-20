Dr. Doom Roubini Says Bitcoin Should Drop Much Lower, Wonders If Tether Will Push BTC Up As It Was Before

Nouriel Roubini expects Bitcoin to drop much lower but assumes that “Tether pump & dump schemes” may prop it up, while Peter Schiff slams BTC as a threat to real estate

Vocal Bitcoin opponent Nouriel Roubini, also widely known as Dr. Doom as he was able to predict the mortgage securities crisis in 2008-2009, has taken to Twitter to share his take on the current Bitcoin decline below $30,000 and his expectations regarding BTC’s further movement.

In the meantime, another prominent hater of Bitcoin, Peter Schiff, poured cold water on arguments about Bitcoin being able to threat real estate as a form of property.

“Fundamentally, Bitcoin should go much lower”

One of the loudest Bitcoin haters, Roubini, has always criticized Bitcoin as it went up and gloated as it went down.

Now, he has published a tweet, saying that at the moment, as Bitcoin has plunged below the $30,000 level, all new investors that entered BTC after March this year, are suffering losses.

He believes that with the current fundamentals the leading cryptocurrency should definitely decline much harder.

However, Dr Doom wonders if the “Tether pump & dump scheme” will help Bitcoin to recover as, he alleges, it has happened in the past.

Bitcoin price is now below 30K. A critical level - meaning the majority of retail suckers, who entered into the market after March 2021, are in the red. Fundamentally it should go much lower. Only issue: will Tether pump and pump & dump schemes now prop it up as in past episodes? — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) July 20, 2021

Tether printing may prop BTC up, Dr Doom claims

In particular, earlier this year, in the first week of January, as Bitcoin dropped below the $29,000 price mark by fifteen percent, it then made a quick comeback above the $31,000 level.

Back then, Roubini commented that this recovery was possible thanks to Tether printing resuming in full scale.

Back then he also wished that US and global regulators were going to crack down on Bitcoin soon and thus initiate a bloodbath for it.

Peter Schiff slams Bitcoin as a property threat

Another Bitcoin hater, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and a gold bug Peter Schiff has laughed at Michael Saylor’s words about Bitcoin being a threat to property in the US.

While talking about it on a recent episode of Coin Stories podcast with Natalie Brunell, Saylor mentioned that Bitcoin will not threaten the US government but, rather, it will be a property. A digital one.

Therefore, the CEO of MicroStrategy stated, BTC is a threat to property – gold and real estate in particular.

This comparison amused Peter Schiff as he started saying that Bitcoin cannot threaten it since nobody can live in Bitcoin or rent it out.

Earlier this week, Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor also took part in Scott Melker’s podcast, where he opined that Bitcoin will not be a currency in the USA and it should not be, Saylor added.