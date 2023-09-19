Dormant Bitcoin Address Holding $56.3M Springs to Life After Nearly 6 Years

A dormant Bitcoin address containing around 2,100 BTC—or approximately $56.3 million at today's rates—has suddenly become active after nearly six years

A dormant Bitcoin address has suddenly sprung back to life. PeckShield, a blockchain security firm, announced in a tweet that an inactive address containing roughly 2,100 BTC, or around $56.3 million at today's prices, was reactivated.

Originally, the address received this amount of Bitcoin on Oct. 19, 2017, when it was worth approximately $11.8 million. The sizable transfer adds a layer of mystery and anticipation to an already volatile market.

Dormant whales

This awakening joins a list of similar events that have occurred recently, including the reactivation of a Satoshi-era Bitcoin address after nearly 13 years. There are various reasons why a dormant Bitcoin address may re-emerge after years of inactivity. It could be due to the owner taking advantage of the currency's current valuation.

The original deposit was worth around $11.8 million, but its value has ballooned to approximately $56.3 million, signifying a hefty return on investment. There's also the possibility that the owner might be preparing for an event, such as a major sale or investment.

On the darker side, these transactions sometimes occur when an entity wishes to "clean" funds through mixers or other privacy-focused platforms.

The current state of the market

At press time, Bitcoin is priced at around $26,867, showing minor fluctuations with a 0.8% increase in the last 24 hours and a 4.2% gain over the past week. Ethereum, BNB, and XRP trail behind, rounding out the top five cryptocurrencies. Overall, the market has shown modest gains over the last week, a context that may or may not relate to the reactivation of dormant addresses like this one.