Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 17

The rates of most coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.
BNB/USD
The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1.08% over the last week.
On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is trying to fix above the resistance of $215.2. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $216-$217 zone.
On the bigger time frame, traders should also pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near yesterday's peak, a test of the resistance at $218.8 is possible within the next few days.
From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB has once again made a false breakout of the support at $204.8.
If the growth continues to $220, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative, which could lead to a test of the $225-$230 zone by the end of the week.
BNB is trading at $215.7 at press time.