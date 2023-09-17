Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 17

Sun, 09/17/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect midterm rise of Binance Coin (BNB)?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 17
The rates of most coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1.08% over the last week.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is trying to fix above the resistance of $215.2. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $216-$217 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should also pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near yesterday's peak, a test of the resistance at $218.8 is possible within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB has once again made a false breakout of the support at $204.8. 

If the growth continues to $220, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative, which could lead to a test of the $225-$230 zone by the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $215.7 at press time.

