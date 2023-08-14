Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awakens After Years of Silence

Mon, 08/14/2023 - 18:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A dormant Bitcoin address from the era of its mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, was reactivated after nearly 13 years of inactivity
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awakens After Years of Silence
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A dormant Bitcoin address holding a staggering 1,005 BTC (equivalent to $29.7 million) was activated after remaining inactive for nearly 13 years, according to a tweet from Whale Alert.

This awakening of a Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet has stirred speculation and intrigue in the crypto community, as addresses from this early period are rare, with most remaining untouched for years.

The true identity of the pseudonymous creator has remained one of the industry's biggest mysteries since they last communicated with Bitcoin developers and then disappeared in 2010.

With the recent activity from such an early-stage Bitcoin address, one might ponder if this could be linked to Satoshi. However, experts remain skeptical. Given the vast number of early adopters and developers involved during Bitcoin's inception, it's highly improbable that the awakened address belongs to the legendary creator.

Related
Bernstein: Bitcoin ETF Odds Rise

Dormant cryptocurrency addresses, especially from the nascent stages of a coin's inception, reawakening after years of inactivity can pique curiosity. One common motivation could be the desire to capitalize on market gains. However, considering that Bitcoin is far from its record high, this is unlikely to be the key motivation behind the move. 

As reported by U.Today, whales continue to acquire more Bitcoin despite a broader market trend towards distribution, as revealed by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.

An early adopter might rediscover a previously misplaced private key or perhaps recall a long-forgotten holding. Legal obligations shouldn't be discounted either. There are scenarios where legal rulings or verdicts might necessitate an individual to liquidate or transfer their digital holdings.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Most Hyped Shibarium Token BAD Lands First Major Listing, Shiba Inu Lead Reacts
08/14/2023 - 16:50
Most Hyped Shibarium Token BAD Lands First Major Listing, Shiba Inu Lead Reacts
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, and SOL Price Analysis for August 14
08/14/2023 - 16:22
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, and SOL Price Analysis for August 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Golden Moment With Unprecedented Weekly Win
08/14/2023 - 16:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Golden Moment With Unprecedented Weekly Win
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide