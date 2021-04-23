DOGE/XRP Pair Listed by Bitrue (BTR) Exchange Amidst Painful Market Collapse

The Bitrue (BTR) exchange is among the most popular platforms for the entire XRP community. Today, it added one more XRP trading pair—but this listing is special.

More liquidity for Dogecoin (DOGE) markets

Today, April 23, 2021, Bitrue (BTR) cryptocurrency exchange announced the upcoming listing of Dogecoin (DOGE) against XRP. Trading with this pair will start on April 25 at 10:00 a.m. UTC.

Image via Twitter

Bitrue (BTR) exchange addresses XRP trading as its top focus: out of 213 active pairs verified by CoinMarketCap, 57 include XRP. With its $251 million XRP/USDT trading volume per 24 hours, it remains among the most important market gateways for the XRP Army.

By contrast, Dogecoin (DOGE) has not been listed in verified pairs on Bitrue (BTR) so far.

As market collapses, XRP suffers the most of the top 25 cryptos

Today, net crypto capitalizaton witnessed its second double-digit drop in the last six days. The total value of digital assets plummeted below $1.9 trillion.

While Bitcoin (BTC) lost 10.6 percent in 24 hours, XRP and DOGE went through much more plainful collapses.

XRP lost 19.2 percent in hours, the worst result across the top 25 coins by market capitalization. Dogecoin (DOGE) erased 16.5 percent of its value.