Dogecoin Returns to Top 10 as Twitter Accepts Elon Musk's Buyout Deal

Elon Musk has reached a deal to acquire Twitter, and the price of Dogecoin is surging because of this

Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme cryptocurrency, has once returned to the CoinMaketCap top 10. It is currently valued at roughly $22 billion.

Image by coinmarketcap.com

Twitter has accepted centibillionaire Elon Musk’s offer to acquire the social media giant for roughly $44 billion, according to an official press release.



The price of meme cryptocurrency soared to an intraday high of $0.1711 shortly after the announcement.