Dogecoin Spikes by 13% Minutes After Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Confirmation

News
Mon, 04/25/2022 - 12:21
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Probably the most famous Dogecoin fan, Elon Musk, will most likely be the new owner of Twitter by next Monday, which caused an immediate DOGE price spike
Dogecoin Spikes by 13% Minutes After Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Confirmation
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Following the announcement of Elon Musk's Twitter purchase, Dogecoin spiked by 13% and is now up 4% while being down 8% since today's opening.

Such a strong spike in price was expected by several cryptocurrency experts as Musk is a well-known Dogecoin supporter and enthusiast who believes in the superiority of the memecurrency over other projects.

Recently, Musk joined the developer of Dogecoin in a discussion of what will make Dogecoin better and help in its adoption on the cryptocurrency market. Markus and Musk agreed on wanting the further growth and adoption of Doge.

To add utility to Dogecoin, Markus offered more businesses to accept Doge as a payment tool, which should be considered a good use for the memecurrrency, which offers relatively low fees and fast transaction processing.

Related
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk May Buy Twitter This Week: Report

The second offer was to use Doge as a tipping currency on various platforms. While Markus did not offer Twitter as a place for tipping in Doge, Musk may consider it after taking control over one of the biggest social media platforms in the world.

Previously, Musk announced his plans for Twitter, which will be making the company private, adding a whole new verification system for getting rid of scam bots and making the platform more user-friendly.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SHIB Army Can Now Generate Passive Income, Ripple Helps Move 512 Million XRP, Ripple Case Resolution to Come in 2023: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/25/2022 - 16:36
SHIB Army Can Now Generate Passive Income, Ripple Helps Move 512 Million XRP, Ripple Case Resolution to Come in 2023: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Big Failure, Study Shows
04/25/2022 - 16:11
El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Big Failure, Study Shows
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu to $0.001: Here Are Two Potential Reasons for SHIB's Next Price Move
04/25/2022 - 15:59
Shiba Inu to $0.001: Here Are Two Potential Reasons for SHIB's Next Price Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide